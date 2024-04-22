MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics: Bhavesh, Simranpreet win second 25m Pistol Olympic Selection Trials

Bhavesh shot 34 in the RFP final, comfortably holding off OST T1 winner Anish Bhanwala (29) while Simranpreet pipped Manu Bhaker

Published : Apr 22, 2024 14:37 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Bhavesh and Simranpreet held off the winners of the first Olympic trial to emerge winners in the second set of trials.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Bhavesh and Simranpreet held off the winners of the first Olympic trial to emerge winners in the second set of trials. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Bhavesh and Simranpreet held off the winners of the first Olympic trial to emerge winners in the second set of trials. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bhavesh Shekhawat and Simranpreet Kaur Brar emerged winners in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol (RFP) and women’s 25m pistol OST T2 trials, respectively, at the first-ever Olympic Selection Trials (OST) for rifle and pistol at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting ranges on Monday.

Bhavesh shot 34 in the RFP final, comfortably holding off OST T1 winner Anish Bhanwala (29), to extend his good form in the trials. Vijayveer Sidhu was third with 22-hits.

Adarsh Singh (17) and Ankur Goel (13) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the women’s pistol, Simranpreet continued her good run in the trials, firing 37-hits in the 10 series of five-shots each, to emerge triumphant. She too held off OST T1 winner and Olympian Manu Bhaker who signed-off with 35-hits on the day.

Esha Singh with 30-hits took third and the final podium points available.

Rhythm Sangwan (24), the second quota holder in the event, finished fourth while Abhidnya Patil (16) was fifth.

