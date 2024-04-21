Priyanka-Akshdeep pair secures Paris 2024 quota in mixed marathon race walking relay at Worlds

India’s Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh secured Paris 2024 Olympic quota after finishing 18th in the mixed marathon race walking relay event at the 2024 World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Antalya on Sunday.

The Indian pair clocked 3:05.03 to secure the quota. Top 22 teams from the Worlds had a chance to win the Olympic spot.

The event was won by Francesco Fortunato and Valentina Trapletti of Italy, who won the gold medal with a timing of 2:56:45.This is also the duo’s personal best timing.

They were followed by Japan’s Koki Ikeda and Kumiko Okada, who clocked their personal best time of 2:57:04.

The bronze was taken by the Spanish duo of Alvaro Martin and Laura Garcia-Caro, who finished the race in 2:57:47.

The format of mixed team relay walk warrants the man and woman to alternately cover the distance.

The man first walks 12.195 km and then the woman covers 10km followed by another 10 km from the man and the final 10km by the woman. There is a 20 metre distance for the changeover before each leg starts.

(With inputs from PTI)