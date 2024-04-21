MagazineBuy Print

Rowing: Balraj Panwar wins bronze at Asia and Oceania Olympic Qualification Regatta, wins Paris Olympics berth for India

Panwar recorded a timing of 7:01.27 minutes to win India its first Olympics seat in rowing

Published : Apr 21, 2024 13:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Balraj Panwar became the first Indian to book a Paris Olympics spot in the sport.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Balraj Panwar became the first Indian to book a Paris Olympics spot in the sport. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Balraj Panwar became the first Indian to book a Paris Olympics spot in the sport. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Indian rower Balraj Panwar secured a bronze medal in men’s single scull at the Asia and Oceania Olympic Qualification Regatta in South Korea on Sunday to secure a berth at Paris Olympics 2024.

Panwar recorded a timing of 7:01.27 minutes to win India its first Olympics seat.

Panwar was part of the Indian contingent at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year where he finished fourth in the same event.

Paris Olympics

Asian Games

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
