Rowing: Balraj Panwar wins bronze at Asia and Oceania Olympic Qualification Regatta, wins Paris Olympics berth for India

Indian rower Balraj Panwar secured a bronze medal in men’s single scull at the Asia and Oceania Olympic Qualification Regatta in South Korea on Sunday to secure a berth at Paris Olympics 2024.
Panwar recorded a timing of 7:01.27 minutes to win India its first Olympics seat.
Panwar was part of the Indian contingent at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year where he finished fourth in the same event.
