MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chinese swimmers allowed to compete at Tokyo Olympics despite positive doping tests - Reports

Chinese anti-doping authorities found that the results of the tests were Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF) but cleared the swimmers without any penalties which were flagged as positive as a result of contamination.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 11:26 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

AP
China’s Li Bingjie, Yang Junxuan, Tang Muhan and Zhang Yufei pose with their gold medals during the Tokyo Olympics
China’s Li Bingjie, Yang Junxuan, Tang Muhan and Zhang Yufei pose with their gold medals during the Tokyo Olympics | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

China’s Li Bingjie, Yang Junxuan, Tang Muhan and Zhang Yufei pose with their gold medals during the Tokyo Olympics | Photo Credit: AFP

An Australian newspaper said that 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive to doping because world governing bodies agreed with Chinese authorities and ruled that the tests had been contaminated.

The Daily Telegraph in Sydney said on Saturday that the swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication, at a training camp held months before the start of the 2020 Tokyo Games, which were delayed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese anti-doping authorities found that the results of the tests were Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF) but cleared the swimmers without any penalties after finding that the samples were flagged as positive as a result of contamination.

The 30-member Chinese swim won six medals in Tokyo, including three golds.

ALSO READ:Titmus fires Olympic warning with fastest 400m freestyle of year

The newspaper said that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and World Aquatics — then called FINA — were both notified of the positive samples but that both groups agreed the results of the tests were caused by contamination and did not sanction any of the athletes who tested positive.

“World Aquatics is confident that these AAFs were handled diligently and professionally, and in accordance with all applicable anti-doping regulations, including the World Anti-Doping Code,” the newspaper quoted World Aquatics as saying.

It also quoted WADA’s Senior Director of science and medicine, Professor Olivier Rabin, as saying that WADA’s science department reviewed the case in the months leading up to the Tokyo Games.

“We even sought pharmacokinetic and metabolism information from the manufacturer of (trimetazidine) in assessing the plausibility of the contamination scenario that was presented to WADA,” Rabin said.

“Ultimately, we concluded that there was no concrete basis to challenge the asserted contamination. Indeed, the contamination scenario was further supported by the combination of the consistently low concentrations of (trimetazidine) as well as no doping pattern with several athletes presenting multiple samples collected over the course of several days which fluctuated between negative and positive (and vice versa).”

Related stories

Related Topics

Tokyo Olympics /

Swimming /

2020 Tokyo Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chinese swimmers allowed to compete at Tokyo Olympics despite positive doping tests - Reports
    AP
  2. NBA Play-In: Ingram, Valanciunas lift Zion-less Pelicans past Kings and into the playoffs
    AP
  3. Olympic torch makes Acropolis overnight stop a week before Paris handover
    AP
  4. Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MSD scored 28 off nine to finish strong against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura, Caruana - Title race scenarios explained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Chinese swimmers allowed to compete at Tokyo Olympics despite positive doping tests - Reports
    AP
  2. Olympic torch makes Acropolis overnight stop a week before Paris handover
    AP
  3. Olympic organizers unveil strategy for using artificial intelligence in sports
    AP
  4. French athletes at Paris 2024 Olympics will receive better mental health protection
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: ASOIF express concerns over athletics prize money
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chinese swimmers allowed to compete at Tokyo Olympics despite positive doping tests - Reports
    AP
  2. NBA Play-In: Ingram, Valanciunas lift Zion-less Pelicans past Kings and into the playoffs
    AP
  3. Olympic torch makes Acropolis overnight stop a week before Paris handover
    AP
  4. Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MSD scored 28 off nine to finish strong against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura, Caruana - Title race scenarios explained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment