Danish rider Morkov withdraws from Tour de France because of COVID-19 infection

Veteran rider Michael Morkov withdrew from the Tour de France before the 12th stage because of a COVID-19 infection, his Astana team said on Thursday.
The 39-year-old Dane tested positive on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
“Despite the rider feeling good and doesn’t have essential symptoms, the medical staff of Astana took a decision to stop the rider,” Astana said.
Morkov is retiring at the end of the year.
He won a stage on the 2013 Spanish Vuelta and the gold medal in the Madison track race at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. He is set to compete at the Paris Games.
Stage 12 is a 204-kilometer (126-mile) flat stage from Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot in southwest France.
