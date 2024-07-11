MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Danish rider Morkov withdraws from Tour de France because of COVID-19 infection

Morkov won a stage on the 2013 Spanish Vuelta and the gold medal in the Madison track race at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. He is set to compete at the Paris Games.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 17:34 IST , AURILLAC, France - 1 MIN READ

AP
File photo: The 39-year-old Dane tested positive on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
File photo: The 39-year-old Dane tested positive on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File photo: The 39-year-old Dane tested positive on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. | Photo Credit: AP

Veteran rider Michael Morkov withdrew from the Tour de France before the 12th stage because of a COVID-19 infection, his Astana team said on Thursday.

The 39-year-old Dane tested positive on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

“Despite the rider feeling good and doesn’t have essential symptoms, the medical staff of Astana took a decision to stop the rider,” Astana said.

Morkov is retiring at the end of the year.

He won a stage on the 2013 Spanish Vuelta and the gold medal in the Madison track race at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. He is set to compete at the Paris Games.

Stage 12 is a 204-kilometer (126-mile) flat stage from Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot in southwest France.

Related Topics

Tour de France 2024 /

COVID-19

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Danish rider Morkov withdraws from Tour de France because of COVID-19 infection
    AP
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Paolini faces Vekic in semifinals, Rybakina takes on Krejcikova later
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Explainer: Why is Russia banned from Olympic Games, how can its athletes compete?
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024: ‘We are behind schedule in training, nobody knows who will go for Olympics,’ says Jaspal Rana
    PTI
  5. Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams qualify for Paris 2024 Olympic Games
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Danish rider Morkov withdraws from Tour de France because of COVID-19 infection
    AP
  2. Tour de France 2024: Emotional Vingegaard edges Pogacar in battle
    AFP
  3. Who were the Indian medallists in the Tokyo Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: EFI sends Anush Agarwalla’s entry for Olympics, gears up for AGM on June 21
    PTI
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 10: Rubina, Swaroop secure quota for Paris 2024 Paralympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Danish rider Morkov withdraws from Tour de France because of COVID-19 infection
    AP
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Paolini faces Vekic in semifinals, Rybakina takes on Krejcikova later
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Explainer: Why is Russia banned from Olympic Games, how can its athletes compete?
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024: ‘We are behind schedule in training, nobody knows who will go for Olympics,’ says Jaspal Rana
    PTI
  5. Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams qualify for Paris 2024 Olympic Games
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment