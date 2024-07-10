MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: EFI sends Anush Agarwalla’s entry for Olympics, gears up for AGM on June 21

The federation is also gearing up for its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) even as a few members of the court re-instated Executive Council have expressed reservations for the July 21 meet.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 19:46 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla.
FILE PHOTO: Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) has officially sent rider Anush Agarwalla’s entry to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for participation at the Paris Olympics after the court upheld its selection criteria which was challenged by other contender Shruti Vora.

The federation is also gearing up for its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) even as a few members of the court re-instated Executive Council have expressed reservations for the July 21 meet.

The EC members are scheduled to meet on Friday. It will be the first meeting after a Delhi High Court order re-instated the council to maintain status quo.

“The EFI has sent Anush’s entry, after the court ruled in its favour. The EFI did not expect that the court order will be challenged further,” said a member of the EC.

“The AGM notice has also been put on the website. Not everyone is in favour of the AGM because the audited accounts have not been presented before the EC and the agenda of the AGM has also not been approved by the EC,” said the member.

ALSO READ | Delhi High Court upholds EFI selection criteria, clears Anush Agarwalla’s participation in Olympics

An EFI official said that holding AGM has been mandated by the Sports Code and it’s crucial to go for one since the budget for the next year has to be okayed.

“Look, the new season is upon us. We have to discuss and approve the calender. An AGM to be held once a year is mandated at Annex 2, para 3.18 of the Sports Code.

“Also the IOC, legal and audit requirements warrant holding an AGM once a year. In 2020, AGM could not be held due to COVID-19 pandemic. We are already behind one year. This AGM on July 21 would be EFI’s AGM of 2023,” said the official.

Asked why EC members were not consulted, the official said, “This EC is a divided house. It can’t agree on most of the things. We are just following the Sports Code that governs all NSFs.”

According to the details on the EFI website, the EFI spent close to Rs 4 crore in year 2023-24 and the proposed budget for the 2024-25 season is Rs 5 crore 77 lakh.

