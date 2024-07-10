MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

How many Russian athletes will take part in Paris 2024 Olympics?

Athletes from the two countries were banned from world sport following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but the IOC orchestrated their gradual return under a neutral banner, subject to strict conditions.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 09:19 IST , Lausanne - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Shamil Mamedov competes against Abasgadzhi Magomedov in the 65kg men’s final at the Russian Pre-Olympic Freestyle Wrestling Championship.
Shamil Mamedov competes against Abasgadzhi Magomedov in the 65kg men’s final at the Russian Pre-Olympic Freestyle Wrestling Championship. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Shamil Mamedov competes against Abasgadzhi Magomedov in the 65kg men’s final at the Russian Pre-Olympic Freestyle Wrestling Championship. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Only 16 Russians and 17 Belarusians have accepted invitations to compete under a neutral banner at the Paris Olympics, according to a latest count on Tuesday.

The updated list, which covers ten disciplines ranging from cycling to swimming and tennis, could change if competitors withdraw, a spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) told AFP.

So far, the IOC has counted 19 refusals on the Russian side - including athletes who have changed their minds - and seven by Belarusians, including the world’s third and 16th ranked women’s tennis players, Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka.

READ MORE | Paris 2024: Dutch golfer Luiten’s Olympics spot reallocated, IOC won’t expand field

The four Russian judokas invited declined en masse, as did the wrestlers - even though the IOC still lists Shamil Mamedov as coming to Paris - after their federations denounced the “non-sporting principle of selection” on Saturday.

The Russian gymnasts had announced in advance they would not be attending.

Track and field competitors are all banned by World Athletics.

The IOC has also barred the two countries from any team events.

Athletes from the two countries were banned from world sport following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but the IOC orchestrated their gradual return under a neutral banner, subject to strict conditions.

READ MORE | Paris 2024 Olympics: USA announces team for athletics, Athing Mu not included in relay pool

To be invited to the Games, “neutral individual athletes” who achieved good enough results qualify, had to pass a double check, first by the international sports federations and then by the IOC, to ensure they did not actively support the war in Ukraine or have any links with their countries’ armies.

The IOC said in March it expected 36 Russians and 22 Belarusians to take part in Paris “according to the most likely scenario”, compared with 330 Russians and 104 Belarusians at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

There will be three Russians and one Belarusian in cycling, one from each country in trampolining and taekwondo, two Belarusians each in weightlifting, shooting and rowing, Mamedov in wrestling, seven Russians, including Wimbledon semi-finalist Daniil Medvedev, in tennis, three Russians and a Belarusian in canoing and one Russian and four Belarusian swimmers.

Athletes will not be allowed to wear national colours but will compete under a green flag embossed with the letters “AIN”. The IOC has chosen a wordless anthem to be played if any win gold.

They will not be able to parade on the River Seine during the opening ceremony, and will not appear in the medals table.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How many Russian athletes will take part in Paris 2024 Olympics?
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024: World 200m champion Shericka Jackson suffers apparent injury in race with Olympics on horizon
    AP
  3. Paris 2024: Dutch golfer Luiten’s Olympics spot reallocated, IOC won’t expand field
    Reuters
  4. Sunil Gavaskar turns 75: Celebrating the legend who tamed speedsters
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA announces team for athletics, Athing Mu not included in relay pool
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. How many Russian athletes will take part in Paris 2024 Olympics?
    AFP
  2. Philipsen edges Girmay in sprint for Tour de France stage 10
    AFP
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 9: Pawan selected as jury member at Paris Olympics, India women loses 1-2 to Myanmar
    Team Sportstar
  4. Largest refugee team to compete at Paris Paralympics
    AFP
  5. Paris 2024: Focus on the process of executing your skills, advises Abhinav Bindra to Olympic-bound athletes
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How many Russian athletes will take part in Paris 2024 Olympics?
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024: World 200m champion Shericka Jackson suffers apparent injury in race with Olympics on horizon
    AP
  3. Paris 2024: Dutch golfer Luiten’s Olympics spot reallocated, IOC won’t expand field
    Reuters
  4. Sunil Gavaskar turns 75: Celebrating the legend who tamed speedsters
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA announces team for athletics, Athing Mu not included in relay pool
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment