MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: USA announces team for athletics, Athing Mu not included in relay pool

Paris Olympics: As expected, Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone were all on a US roster that boasted more than 100 athletes.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 08:51 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
Athing Mu runs during the women’s 800m final in the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field, Eugene on June 24.
Athing Mu runs during the women’s 800m final in the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field, Eugene on June 24. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Athing Mu runs during the women’s 800m final in the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field, Eugene on June 24. | Photo Credit: Reuters

About the only real surprise when the US track and field roster came out on Tuesday was who didn’t make the list: Athing Mu.

Although the middle-distance runner didn’t qualify at US trials to defend her 800-meter Olympic title, she figured to be under consideration for a spot in the relay pool. Instead, one of the biggest names in track will be left on the sideline for the Paris Games, which start later this month. Mu had been recovering from a torn hamstring leading into trials.

As expected, Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone were all on a US roster that boasted more than 100 athletes. The US squad includes four reigning Olympic champions in Ryan Crouser (shot put), McLaughlin-Levrone (400-meter hurdles), Katie Moon (pole vault) and Valarie Allman (discus).

Quincy Wilson, a 16-year-old high school student from Maryland who turned in dazzling times to finish sixth in the 400 meters at trials, and sprinter Christian Coleman are in the relay pool.

READ | World 200m champion Shericka Jackson suffers apparent injury in race with Olympics on horizon

Mu missed out on a chance to make the team in the 800 when she got tangled up and tumbled to the track in the final at the US Olympic trials two weeks ago. She wound up finishing last in the race. Mu was a key member of the team’s gold-medal win in the 4x400 relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lyles will be the one to catch in the 100 and 200. He won both events at the world championships last summer in Budapest, Hungary, along with helping the US capture the 4x100 title. Kenny Bednarek also will be competing in both sprint competitions.

It will be the Olympic debut for Richardson, the reigning 100-meter world champion. She missed the Tokyo Games in 2021 because of a positive marijuana test. Richardson figures to be the sprinter to beat in Paris.

Karissa Schweizer and Grant Fisher both earned spots in the 5,000- and 10,000-meter races.

There was some shuffling that took place coming out of the trials, with Elle St. Pierre electing to concentrate on the 1,500 meters and scratch the 5,000. The spot went to Parker Valby, but the runner from the University of Florida decided that she would focus on just the 10,000. That led to Whittni Morgan getting the spot in the 5,000 after taking fifth at trials. Morgan has made a fast recovery after undergoing a patellar tendon debridement procedure in November.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Athletics /

Athing Mu /

Noah Lyles

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: World 200m champion Shericka Jackson suffers apparent injury in race with Olympics on horizon
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA announces team for athletics, Athing Mu not included in relay pool
    AP
  3. Euro 2024: Failure in front of goal cost France, says Deschamps
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: We didn’t do enough, says Mbappe after France’s semifinal defeat against Spain
    AFP
  5. WADA made reasonable decision in China doping case despite doubts of its own scientist, says probe
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Paris 2024: World 200m champion Shericka Jackson suffers apparent injury in race with Olympics on horizon
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA announces team for athletics, Athing Mu not included in relay pool
    AP
  3. Paris 2024: Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi ready to run at her 3rd Olympics
    AP
  4. Paris Diamond League: Duplantis misses world record but on track for Olympic title defence
    Reuters
  5. Paris Diamond League 2024: Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon improves her 1500m world record
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: World 200m champion Shericka Jackson suffers apparent injury in race with Olympics on horizon
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA announces team for athletics, Athing Mu not included in relay pool
    AP
  3. Euro 2024: Failure in front of goal cost France, says Deschamps
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: We didn’t do enough, says Mbappe after France’s semifinal defeat against Spain
    AFP
  5. WADA made reasonable decision in China doping case despite doubts of its own scientist, says probe
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment