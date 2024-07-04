Paris 2024: Delhi High Court upholds EFI selection criteria, clears Anush Agarwalla’s participation in Olympics

The Delhi High Court on Thursday cleared Anush Agarwalla’s participation at the Paris Olympics by upholding Equestrian Federation of India (EFI)‘s current selection criteria, which was challenged by another national team contender Shruti Vora.

It is first instance that India will have representation in Dressage event at the Olympic Games.

The 24-year-old Anush, an Asian Games gold medallist, had pipped Shruti, 53, when the selection criteria was applied to pick one of the two eligible athletes.

Anush had an average score of 67.695 % which was marginally better than Shruti’s 67.163% when performances in best four events was evaluated as per EFFI selection criteria.

Anush had achieved four MERs during the qualification period that began in January 2023 while Shruti, who became the first Indian rider to win a three-star CDR event, achieved two MERs last month.

Veteran Shruti had contended that she should have been selected to represent Indian team at the Paris Games since her recent form and scores were better compared to young Anush, who was picked by EFI’s Executive Council with a unanimous decision.

The Court had then asked Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) to put on hold Anush’s entry for the Games, starting July 26.

“The Impugned Selection Criteria, as they stand, do not reach the threshold of judicial intervention in terms of irrationality, arbitrariness, or perversity,” the court ruled.

“In light of the above, the Court finds no merit in the present petition and accordingly the same is dismissed, along with the pending applications. Interim order(s) stands vacated,” the judgement read further.

The Court also ruled that its role was not to determine the optimal criteria for selection but to ensure that the criteria applied does not violate basic principles of fairness or due process.

“While the Petitioner advocates for a model that prioritizes recent results, the selection system employed by Respondent No. 1 — considering a broader range of performances — is neither irrational nor arbitrary.

“It is a reasoned approach that aims to identify athletes who demonstrate sustained excellence, a critical factor for success in events such as the Olympic games.

“Therefore, absent clear evidence of arbitrary or capricious decision-making, or a selection criterion that blatantly disregards fairness or applicable standards, the Court must defer to the expertise and discretion of the sports governing bodies.” The Court also suggested the EFI to remain open to changes if required.

“While this judgment upholds the current selection criteria, it is important to recognize the dynamic nature of sports and the continuous evolution of competitive standards.

“Respondent No. 1, as an expert body, should remain open to reassessing and refining these criteria to adapt to any significant changes in the sport of Dressage or in response to feedback from athletes and other stakeholders.

The Court also acknowledged Shruti’s commendable “dedication to the sport of Dressage.” “The Court encourages the Petitioner to maintain her focus and dedication. Her journey can serve as an inspiration for many, particularly to those who juggle multiple roles while chasing their dreams.”