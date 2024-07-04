MagazineBuy Print

Asian Billiards Championship 2024: Gritty Advani wards off Siddharth Parikh

The match started with Parikh taking an early lead. Showing precision, he scored 101 points, leaving Advani trailing with 38.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 12:22 IST , Riyadh

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Pankaj Advani in action.
FILE PHOTO: India's Pankaj Advani in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Pankaj Advani in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani scored a fine come-from-behind 4-2 win over Siddharth Parikh to keep himself in line for a hat-trick of Asian Billiards titles here.

The match started with Parikh taking an early lead. Showing precision, he scored 101 points, leaving Advani trailing with 38.

The second frame was a nail-biter. Parikh managed to edge out Advani at 100-99. Parikh’s highest break was 65, but the latter almost turned the frame in his favour with an impressive break of 92.

Trailing 0-2, Advani bounced back strongly in the third frame with a commanding 101-0 win.

His break of 60 was a testament to his strategic prowess and execution.

The fourth frame was an intense battle. Parikh scored 95, including a break of 95, but it wasn’t enough to surpass his opponent’s101.

ALSO READ | Advani off to winning start at 2024 Asian Billiards Championship

Advani, with a break of 93, demonstrated his resilience and ability to perform under pressure, narrowly winning the frame.

Advani was dominant in the fifth frame winning it 104-2, including a remarkable break of 87.

In the final frame, Parikh put up a valiant effort, scoring 95 with a break of 95.

However, Advani’s total of 102, including a break of 77, secured him victory.

“It is good to keep the momentum going. Siddharth is a formidable opponent. Given the unpredictable nature of sport, it was a thrilling match.

“As the tournament progresses, it is important to keep focus,” said Advani after the match. Riding high on confidence, Yuttapop levelled the match by taking the frame 80-100. In the decisive final frame, Pankaj displayed nerves of steel, clinching the match 100-72-18.

