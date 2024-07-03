MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Advani off to winning start at 2024 Asian Billiards Championship

The 38-year-old, who is vying for a hat-trick of Asian Billiards titles, first beat Myanmar’s Aung Phyo 4-2 and then emerged victorious in a thrilling clash over Thailand’s Pakpoj 4-3.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 13:32 IST , Riyadh - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Pankaj Advani during the National Billiards Championship. (File Photo)
Pankaj Advani during the National Billiards Championship. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQUI / The Hindu
infoIcon

Pankaj Advani during the National Billiards Championship. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQUI / The Hindu

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani started his campaign at the 2024 Asian Billiards Championship on a high, notching victory over Aung Phyo and Yuttapop Pakpoj here.

The 38-year-old, who is vying for a hat-trick of Asian Billiards titles, first beat Myanmar’s Aung Phyo 4-2 and then emerged victorious in a thrilling clash over Thailand’s Pakpoj 4-3.

“It is always good to start a tournament on a positive note. These two victories have boosted my confidence and I have my eyes set on my target. Given that the sport is quite unpredictable, I am not taking anything for granted,” Advani said.

In the first match against Aung Phyo, Advani took an early lead with a strong performance, winning Frame 1 with a score of 100(86)-35. Continuing his momentum in Frame 2, Pankaj dominated the frame, finishing 104-34.

However, Aung Phyo fought back, narrowly edging out Advani 83 (66)-101 (54) in Frame 3. Aung Phyo levelled the match by winning another close frame, 35-100 (61).

But Advani remained composed under pressure and regained control, winning the next frame convincingly 100 (53)-26, and he sealed the match with a commanding 100 (100)-14 victory.

His second match was a roller-coaster of emotions, with both players putting in their best performances for the fans.

In Frame 1, Advani started strong, winning 100 (93)-00 with a phenomenal break. He continued his dominance, taking the next frame 101–03. However, in the next frame, Pakpoj fought back, winning the frame 61-100.

Advani responded with a near-perfect frame, securing it 102 (99)-05. In Frame 5, Yuttapop showed resilience and won a tightly-contested battle (79–70)–101–60.

Riding high on confidence, Yuttapop levelled the match by taking the frame 80-100. In the decisive final frame, Pankaj displayed nerves of steel, clinching the match 100-72-18.

Related Topics

Pankaj Advani /

Asian Billiards Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Advani off to winning start at 2024 Asian Billiards Championship
    PTI
  2. IND vs ZIM: Shubman Gill-led new-look India lands in Harare for T20Is against Zimbabwe
    PTI
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 3: Abhay-Velavan pair gets top billing in Asian Doubles Squash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra clarifies non-participation in Paris Diamond League, says it wasn’t part of his calendar
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Vinicius Junior to miss quarterfinals through suspension
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Advani off to winning start at 2024 Asian Billiards Championship
    PTI
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 3: Abhay-Velavan pair gets top billing in Asian Doubles Squash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Anti-doping agency sharpens its tools for Paris Olympics
    AFP
  4. ‘Cool cat’ Neeraj Chopra doesn’t think about past or future, stays in present: AFI chief Sumariwalla
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Tour de France 2024 Stage 4: Pogacar attacks in first big mountain stage, reclaims yellow jersey
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Advani off to winning start at 2024 Asian Billiards Championship
    PTI
  2. IND vs ZIM: Shubman Gill-led new-look India lands in Harare for T20Is against Zimbabwe
    PTI
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 3: Abhay-Velavan pair gets top billing in Asian Doubles Squash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra clarifies non-participation in Paris Diamond League, says it wasn’t part of his calendar
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Vinicius Junior to miss quarterfinals through suspension
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment