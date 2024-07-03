MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, July 3: Abhay-Velavan pair gets top billing in Asian Doubles Squash

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on July 3.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 12:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Abhay Singh celebrates after winning the Men’s Team Gold Medal match.
India’s Abhay Singh celebrates after winning the Men’s Team Gold Medal match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Abhay Singh celebrates after winning the Men’s Team Gold Medal match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

SQUASH

Abhay-Velavan pair gets top billing in Asian Doubles Squash

The Indian pair of Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar has been given top billing in the men’s doubles event of the Asian Doubles Squash Championship, which begins here on Thursday.

Abhay also features in the mixed doubles with stalwart Joshna Chinappa. The duo is seeded third among 15 teams, while Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Pooja Arthi R are the fifth seed in women’s doubles.

The two pairs won this year’s National Championships, which was revived after 17 years.

- PTI

