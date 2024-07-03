Indian sports wrap, July 3: Abhay-Velavan pair gets top billing in Asian Doubles Squash

SQUASH
Abhay-Velavan pair gets top billing in Asian Doubles Squash
The Indian pair of Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar has been given top billing in the men’s doubles event of the Asian Doubles Squash Championship, which begins here on Thursday.
Abhay also features in the mixed doubles with stalwart Joshna Chinappa. The duo is seeded third among 15 teams, while Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Pooja Arthi R are the fifth seed in women’s doubles.
The two pairs won this year’s National Championships, which was revived after 17 years.
- PTI
