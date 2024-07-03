MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024: Sumit Nagal makes first-round exit in men’s doubles

India’s Sumit Nagal drew curtains on his campaign at the Wimbledon, crashing out in straight sets in the opening round of the men’s doubles event along side his Serbian partner Dusan Lajovic on Wednesday.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 20:10 IST , Wimbledon - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Sumit Nagal in action.
Sumit Nagal in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sumit Nagal in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Sumit Nagal drew curtains on his campaign at the Wimbledon, crashing out in straight sets in the opening round of the men’s doubles event along side his Serbian partner Dusan Lajovic here on Wednesday.

Nagal and Lajovic lost 2-6, 2-6 against Spanish pair of Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez in one hour and seven minutes to bow out of the competition.

Nagal, India’s top-ranked player, had earlier lost in the opening round of men’s singles on Monday.

Nagal, a former boys doubles Wimbledon champion, lost to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 in 2 hours and 48 minute.

READ | Wimbledon: Sumit Nagal makes first-round exit

Nagal, playing his first match in the main draw of Wimbledon, put up a brave fight before going down in the opening round.

Later in the day, India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australian Matthew Ebden, seeded second, will play Dutch combination of Sander Arends and Robin Haase.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

