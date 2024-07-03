Wimbledon 2024: Sumit Nagal makes first-round exit in men’s doubles

India’s Sumit Nagal drew curtains on his campaign at the Wimbledon, crashing out in straight sets in the opening round of the men’s doubles event along side his Serbian partner Dusan Lajovic here on Wednesday.

Nagal and Lajovic lost 2-6, 2-6 against Spanish pair of Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez in one hour and seven minutes to bow out of the competition.

Nagal, India’s top-ranked player, had earlier lost in the opening round of men’s singles on Monday.

Nagal, a former boys doubles Wimbledon champion, lost to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 in 2 hours and 48 minute.

READ | Wimbledon: Sumit Nagal makes first-round exit

Nagal, playing his first match in the main draw of Wimbledon, put up a brave fight before going down in the opening round.

Later in the day, India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australian Matthew Ebden, seeded second, will play Dutch combination of Sander Arends and Robin Haase.