Copa America 2024: Smooth sailing for Argentina, Uruguay emerges as credible challengers

The 48th edition of the Copa America began on June 14, with the United States hosting the tournament. Here are five key highlights from the event so far:

Argentina through to quarterfinals

Defending champion Argentina not only secured a place in the quarterfinals but did so in style by winning all three group matches. Additionally, Lionel Scaloni’s men did not concede a single goal throughout the group stages.

Although Lionel Messi has yet to score in this edition, he provided an excellent assist in Argentina’s opening match against Canada.

He did not play in the final group game against Peru, with Scaloni stating that Messi was rested due to a minor knock on his leg, which Messi described as “not serious,” and also because the Argentine captain played the first two matches with a fever.

Lautaro Martinez has been the Albiceleste’s hero in the group stage, scoring four goals in three matches.

Uruguay looking strong under Marcelo Bielsa

Amidst all the hype surrounding Argentina, Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay has flexed its muscles, making a strong case for being favourites to clinch the title for a record 16th time in Copa America 2024.

Marching on: Uruguay possesses serious talent in players like Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez (first and second from left). | Photo Credit: AP

Transformed under Bielsa’s heavy-duty playing style, La Celeste boasts serious talent with players like Darwin Nunez, Federico Valverde, and Facundo Pellistri, and looks more menacing with the experience of Luis Suarez.

Uruguay began its campaign with a 3-1 win against Panama and followed it up with a 5-0 thrashing of Bolivia.

With full points from three matches, it has secured a place in the quarterfinals as the Group C topper.

Bielsa’s men concluded the group stage with a 1-0 win against USA, knocking the host out of the tournament.

Kendry Paez, a new phenomenon

When a major club like Chelsea secures a pre-contract signing for a 16-year-old, it shows the player’s exceptional potential. Ecuador’s Kendry Paez came into the spotlight after becoming the youngest player to score in this edition of the Copa America.

He found the net from the penalty spot in Ecuador’s 3-1 win against Jamaica.

Currently playing for Independiente del Valle, it was announced on June 5, 2023, that Paez would join the Blues in the Premier League after his 18th birthday in the summer of 2025.

James on song for Colombia

James Rodriguez’s career has been one of ebbs and flows. Once considered the next big thing in world football, the 32-year-old’s journey hasn’t always gone as planned.

However, Rodriguez has been a revelation in this Copa America, being a major cog in Colombia’s excellent campaign so far, which saw it win its first two matches and secure a place in the quarterfinals.

Against Paraguay, Rodriguez assisted both of Colombia’s goals in its 2-1 victory.

In the subsequent match, he provided another assist as his team secured a 3-0 against Costa Rica to book a ticket for the knockouts. If Colombia aims to go far in this campaign, Rodriguez will be pivotal.

A great start: Ecuador’s young sensation, Kendry Paez (10), will join Chelsea in 2025. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Brazil catches momentum after a slow start

Despite being packed with talent and having a strong legacy, Brazil faced criticism following a goalless draw against Costa Rica.

This led to speculation about whether it would be an uneventful tournament for Vinicius Junior and his teammates.

However, the ‘Samba Boys’ bounced back in their second game, decisively defeating Paraguay 4-1, with Vinicius scoring twice.

In their final group match against Colombia, Dorival Junior’s team drew 1-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will face Uruguay.

History made at the Copa America

CONMEBOL, through its Referee Commission, appointed Brazilians Edina Alves and Neuza Back, along with Colombian Mary Blanco, as the main trio to officiate the Copa America 2024 group stage match between Bolivia and Panama.

Mary Penso (USA, Referee); Brooke Mayo (USA, Assistant); Kathryn Nesbitt (USA, Assistant); and Tatiana Guzmán (NIC, VAR) will also play important roles as assistants.

“It is a high commitment taken by CONMEBOL since 2016, betting on the development and professionalisation of more women on and off the field of play, promoting football with equality in different tournaments,” the South American football body said in a statement.