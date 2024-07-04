MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Foden defends under-fire Southgate, says players must step up

England has sputtered through its four games in Germany, with Jude Bellingham’s last-gasp bicycle kick and Harry Kane’s header in extra time against Slovakia salvaging its tournament.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 13:31 IST , BLANKENHAIN, Germany - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s Phil Foden during a training session.
England’s Phil Foden during a training session. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Phil Foden during a training session. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England’s Phil Foden said the players need to shoulder some of the blame for the team’s shaky performances at Euro 2024 and that he feels sorry for manager Gareth Southgate, who has been subjected to heavy criticism.

England has sputtered through its four games in Germany, with Jude Bellingham’s last-gasp bicycle kick and Harry Kane’s header in extra time against Slovakia salvaging its tournament.

When asked about the criticism Southgate has faced, particularly around the team’s tendency to sit back rather than press, the 24-year-old said he feels sorry for the coach.

“The players have got to take some of the blame,” Foden told British media. “There has to be some leaders to get together and find out a solution to why it is not working. There is only so much the manager can do. He sets you up in a system and tells you how to press. If it is not going like that, you have to (work it out).”

Foden was named the Premier League’s Player of the Season but has been off the boil in Germany.

“I’ve not been the best player in the Premier League to come here and not show it,” he said.

England takes on Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Phil Foden /

Gareth Southgate

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
