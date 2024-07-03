MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Canada’s Buchanan has surgery to repair broken tibia

The 25-year-old Buchanan, who also plays for Serie A club Inter Milan, suffered the injury on Tuesday during a training session that was cancelled after he was taken away in an ambulance.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 23:05 IST , Toronto - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tajon Buchanan of Canada.
Tajon Buchanan of Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tajon Buchanan of Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Canadian midfielder Tajon Buchanan had surgery on Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas, to repair a fractured tibia suffered while training for the Copa America quarterfinals, Canada Soccer said.

The 25-year-old Buchanan, who also plays for Serie A club Inter Milan, suffered the injury on Tuesday during a training session that was cancelled after he was taken away in an ambulance.

“We wish Tajon the best in his recovery process and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch soon,” Canada Soccer said in a statement.

Buchanan, who has been capped 40 times by Canada, featured in all three of his country’s group-stage games at the Copa America where Canada have reached the knockout stages in their tournament debut.

Canada finished second behind Argentina in Group A at the Copa America with a 1-1-1 record and is scheduled to face Venezuela on Friday in Arlington, Texas.

