Messi doubtful for Argentina ahead of Copa America quarterfinal

Messi missed Argentina’s final group stage match on Saturday, a 2-0 win over Peru, after complaining of a sore right hamstring.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 08:04 IST , Houston - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Argentina’s Lionel Messi participates in a training session ahead of his team’s Copa America soccer quarterfinal match against Ecuador.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi participates in a training session ahead of his team’s Copa America soccer quarterfinal match against Ecuador. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Argentina's Lionel Messi participates in a training session ahead of his team's Copa America soccer quarterfinal match against Ecuador. | Photo Credit: AP

Lionel Messi’s fitness remains in doubt ahead of Thursday’s Copa America quarterfinal with Ecuador with coach Lionel Scaloni saying he will wait before deciding on his team.

Messi missed Argentina’s final group stage match on Saturday, a 2-0 win over Peru, after complaining of a sore right hamstring.

Argentina will hold a training session later on Wednesday and Scaloni said he would make any decision afterwards.

“We’ll wait a couple of hours and make the decision. It is always better to have one more day,” he told a press conference.

“Yesterday we had good feelings and we’ll take this day to define the team based on the response we get today,” he added.

Scaloni said he would consult with Messi about his readiness for the game.

“We’ll try to get him in and then, if he’s not (ready), we’ll look for the best solution for the team. I’ll talk to him today. I think it’s fair that he takes his time and trains as much as possible,” he said.

