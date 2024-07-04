MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024, July 4 schedule: Murray in men’s doubles action; Djokovic, Swiatek play in second round

Wimbledon 2024, July 4 schedule: Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Iga Swiatek are the prominent players in action on the fourth day at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 07:01 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Andy Murray (left) and his brother Jamie Murray (right) stand on the practice courts on day two of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Tuesday.
Andy Murray (left) and his brother Jamie Murray (right) stand on the practice courts on day two of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP
Andy Murray (left) and his brother Jamie Murray (right) stand on the practice courts on day two of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Seven-time champion and second seed Novak Djokovic takes on local wildcard Jacob Fearnley in second round of men’s singles on the fourth day of Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), London on Thursday.

Fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev will be up against USA’s Marcos Giron in his second-round fixture.

In women’s singles, top seed Iga Swiatek takes on Croatia’s Petra Martic in the second round.

In what is set to be his final Wimbledon campaign, Andy Murray, along with his brother Jamie, will be in action in men’s doubles as the duo will face Australia’s Rinky Hijikata and John Peers in the first round in the final match of the day on Centre Court.

Here’s the full list of fixtures (only singles) for day four of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [WC] Jacob Fearnley vs [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 6PM IST

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Petra Martic (CRO)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on the  Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court No. 1

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [32] Katie Boulter (GBR) vs Harriet Dart (GBR) - 5:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [28] Jack Draper (GBR) vs Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Marcos Giron (USA) vs [4] Alexander Zverev (GER)

Court No. 2

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [7] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs Arthur Fils (FRA) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Gael Monfils (FRA) leads Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 7-6(5), 6-4, 5-5 - (To Be Finished) - Not before 5PM IST

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [10] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs [Q] Robin Montgomery (USA)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs Laura Siegemund (GER)

Indians in action
Men’s Doubles, 1st Round
Court 6: N. Sriram Balaji (IND)/Luke Johnson (GBR) vs [4] Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Mate Pavic (CRO)
Court 9: Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Albano Olivetti (FRA) vs Alexander Bublik (KAZ)/Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ)

Court No. 3

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Jaume Munar (ESP) vs [9] Alex De Minaur (AUS) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Xinyu Wang (CHN) vs [5] Jessica Pegula (USA)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [11] Danielle Collins (USA) vs [Q] Dalma Galfi (HUN)

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) vs [11] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Court No. 12

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Yafan Wang (CHN) vs [12] Madison Keys (USA) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [10] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs Juncheng Shang (CHN)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [WC] Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) vs [30] Leylah Fernandez (CAN) - Not before 9PM IST

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [13] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Court No. 18

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [14] Daria Kasatkina vs [WC] Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (GBR) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [Q] Lloyd Harris (RSA) vs [14] Ben Shelton (USA)

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [15] Holger Rune (DEN) vs Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Elina Avanesyan vs [15] Liudmila Samsonova

Court No. 4

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Cristina Bucsa (ESP) vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Luciano Darderi (ITA) vs [25] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Men’s Singles, 1st Round - Roman Safiullin vs [26] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) - (Match to be completed) - Not before 5PM IST

Court No. 8

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [31] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs Katie Volynets (USA) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Tomas Machac (CZE) vs Roman Safiullin

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) vs [Q] Lucas Pouille (FRA)

Court No. 11

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [30] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) vs Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

Court No. 14

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [18] Marta Kostyuk (UKR) vs Daria Saville (AUS) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Flavio Cobolli (ITA) vs [24] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [LL] Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) vs Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

Court No. 15

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs [27] Katerina Siniakova (CZE) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Camila Osorio (COL) vs [20] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [17] Anna Kalinskaya vs Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [Q] Quentin Halys (FRA) vs [21] Karen Khachanov

Court No. 16

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Francisco Comesana (ARG) vs Adam Walton (AUS) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [Q] Daria Snigur (UKR) vs [13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [23] Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs Bernarda Pera (USA)

Court No. 17

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Paula Badosa (ESP) vs Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Daniel Altmaier (GER)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Jule Niemeier (GER) vs [21] Elina Svitolina (UKR)

ATP /

WTA /

Wimbledon 2024 /

Wimbledon /

Novak Djokovic /

Iga Swiatek /

Andy Murray

