MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024: Top seed Swiatek eases into third round with no-nonsense win over Martic

The 23-year-old Pole triumphed at the Madrid and Rome Opens as well as taking the Roland Garros title, before switching to the Wimbledon grass and reaching the third round.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 23:41 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Iga Swiatek of Poland beat Petra Martic of Croatia in Wimbledon.
Iga Swiatek of Poland beat Petra Martic of Croatia in Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek of Poland beat Petra Martic of Croatia in Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: AP

Iga Swiatek underlined her status as the world’s top player with an efficient 6-4 6-3 victory over Croatian Petra Martic at Wimbledon on Thursday, her 21st match win in a row.

The 23-year-old Pole triumphed at the Madrid and Rome Opens as well as taking the Roland Garros title, before switching to the Wimbledon grass and reaching the third round.

Swiatek, who has won five Grand Slams but has never progressed beyond the quarterfinals here, looked comfortable on the Centre Court grass, though she was tested at times by Martic’s hefty serve and groundstrokes.

ALSO READ | Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic survives spirited challenge from British wildcard Jacob Fearnley

Martic, 10 years Swiatek’s senior and ranked 85th in the world, fell and needed treatment after the seventh game of the first set but resumed apparently unimpeded.

Swiatek clinched the first set on her first break point with an attacking forehand that Martic could only dump into the net.

She broke Martic’s serve in the eighth game of the second set, earned match point with a big forehand winner and finished the contest with a serve that Martic netted.

Related stories

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

Wimbledon 2024 /

Wimbledon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Top seed Swiatek eases into third round with no-nonsense win over Martic
    Reuters
  2. ‘Jasprit Bumrah is a once-in-a-generation player,’ says Virat Kohli during T20 World Cup title celebration
    Shayan Acharya
  3. 1984 Olympics Special Interview PT Usha: It is a bitter-sweet memory, I nearly won the bronze
    P.T. Usha
  4. Paris 2024: AFI to field 28-member athletics squad for Olympics; Kiran Pahal left out of relay team
    Stan Rayan
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic survives spirited challenge from British wildcard Jacob Fearnley
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Top seed Swiatek eases into third round with no-nonsense win over Martic
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic survives spirited challenge from British wildcard Jacob Fearnley
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024, July 4 Updates: Djokovic beats Fearnley, Swiatek breezes past Martic, Murray in men’s doubles action later
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics: Djokovic, Nadal headline men’s entry list; Swiatek, Gauff lead women’s field
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Sinner holds off Berrettini to reach third round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Top seed Swiatek eases into third round with no-nonsense win over Martic
    Reuters
  2. ‘Jasprit Bumrah is a once-in-a-generation player,’ says Virat Kohli during T20 World Cup title celebration
    Shayan Acharya
  3. 1984 Olympics Special Interview PT Usha: It is a bitter-sweet memory, I nearly won the bronze
    P.T. Usha
  4. Paris 2024: AFI to field 28-member athletics squad for Olympics; Kiran Pahal left out of relay team
    Stan Rayan
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic survives spirited challenge from British wildcard Jacob Fearnley
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment