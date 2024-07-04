Team India T20 World Cup Celebration LIVE Updates: Rohit’s Men in Blue leaves PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi; Mumbai to host open bus parade

July 04, 2024 11:28

As it happened

- Team India travelled in a special chartered Air India flight AIC24WC which landed in New Delhi on the weekend hours of Thursday morning. The team was stranded in Barbados for three days after the World Cup final win due to Hurricane Beryl.

- The Indian Cricket Team has a packed schedule, meeting Prime Minister Modi before heading to Mumbai where an open-top bus parade is planned between Nariman Point to Wankhede.