Live

Team India T20 World Cup Celebration LIVE Updates: Rohit's Men in Blue leaves PM Modi's residence in New Delhi; Mumbai to host open bus parade

Indian Cricket Team T20 World Cup Celebration LIVE Updates: Catch all the updates of Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue arriving in New Delhi after claiming their first major trophy in 13 years.

Updated : Jul 04, 2024 13:12 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch all the updates of Rohit Sharma’s Men in Blue arriving in New Delhi after claiming their first major trophy in 13 years.
Catch all the updates of Rohit Sharma’s Men in Blue arriving in New Delhi after claiming their first major trophy in 13 years.
Catch all the updates of Rohit Sharma’s Men in Blue arriving in New Delhi after claiming their first major trophy in 13 years.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian cricket team’s return after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA & Caribbean Islands.

  • July 04, 2024 13:11
    Team India heads to Mumbai

    The Indian team has left PM Modi’s residence -- 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi and now will head to Mumbai where the BCCI will felicitate the team following an open-top bus victory parade. 

  • July 04, 2024 13:01
    T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

    T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

    Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli may have said their goodbyes to T20I cricket, but their legacies will endure forever.

  • July 04, 2024 12:52
    Live visuals of the Indian Team leaving PM residence

  • July 04, 2024 12:44
    Free Entry in Wankhede for all

  • July 04, 2024 12:36
    Have a look at this, Mumbai commuters!
  • July 04, 2024 12:08
    Contrasting Emotions!
  • July 04, 2024 12:00
    Team India arrived at PM’s residence

    The Men in Blue have arrived at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Modi at his residence. 

  • July 04, 2024 11:53
    Wankhede gates will be closed by 6 pm
  • July 04, 2024 11:45
    It’s Bhangra Time! 🕺💃🕺💃🕺

  • July 04, 2024 11:43
    Picture Gallery | Victorious Team India arrives in Delhi, to meet PM Modi

    In Pictures: Victorious Team India arrives in Delhi; Kohli, Hardik lead the way

    The victorious Team India that won the 2024 T20 World Cup landed in New Delhi via a special charter flight on Thursday morning. A look at the Indian stars who were part of the Rohit Sharma-led side/

  • July 04, 2024 11:36
    Rohit Sharma-led T20 World Cup 2024-winning Team India arrives in New Delhi, receives rousing welcome

    Rohit Sharma-led T20 World Cup 2024-winning Team India arrives in New Delhi, receives rousing welcome

    The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC -- Air India Champions 24 World Cup -- took off from Bridgetown, Barbados around 4:50am local time on Wednesday and arrived in Delhi at 6am (IST) on Thursday after a 16-hour non-stop journey.

  • July 04, 2024 11:36
    Victory Parade to happen in Mumbai

  • July 04, 2024 11:30
    Team India’s arrival
  • July 04, 2024 11:28
    As it happened

    - Team India travelled in a special chartered Air India flight AIC24WC which landed in New Delhi on the weekend hours of Thursday morning. The team was stranded in Barbados for three days after the World Cup final win due to Hurricane Beryl.

    - The Indian Cricket Team has a packed schedule, meeting Prime Minister Modi before heading to Mumbai where an open-top bus parade is planned between Nariman Point to Wankhede. 


  • July 04, 2024 11:20
    Follow your heroes in pictures
  • July 04, 2024 11:18
    T20 World Cup 2024: Victorious Team India to be felicitated at Wankhede Stadium; open bus parade also planned

    T20 World Cup 2024: Victorious Team India to be felicitated at Wankhede Stadium; open bus parade also planned

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to host a ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday to felicitate the members of India’s T20 World Cup-winning team.

  • July 04, 2024 11:17
    Victorius Indian Team

    The Indian cricket team have arrived in New Delhi following a successful stint in the USA and West Indies where it claimed its second T20 World Cup title. 

  • July 04, 2024 11:11
    It’s celebration time
  • July 04, 2024 11:07
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian cricket team’s return after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA & Caribbean Islands. 

