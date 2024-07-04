Team India T20 World Cup Celebration LIVE Updates: Rohit’s Men in Blue leaves PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi; Mumbai to host open bus parade

- July 04, 2024 13:11Team India heads to Mumbai
The Indian team has left PM Modi’s residence -- 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi and now will head to Mumbai where the BCCI will felicitate the team following an open-top bus victory parade.
- July 04, 2024 13:01T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies
- July 04, 2024 12:52Live visuals of the Indian Team leaving PM residence
- July 04, 2024 12:44Free Entry in Wankhede for all
- July 04, 2024 12:36Have a look at this, Mumbai commuters!
- July 04, 2024 12:08Contrasting Emotions!
- July 04, 2024 12:00Team India arrived at PM’s residence
The Men in Blue have arrived at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Modi at his residence.
- July 04, 2024 11:53Wankhede gates will be closed by 6 pm
- July 04, 2024 11:45It’s Bhangra Time! 🕺💃🕺💃🕺
- July 04, 2024 11:43Picture Gallery | Victorious Team India arrives in Delhi, to meet PM Modi
- July 04, 2024 11:36Rohit Sharma-led T20 World Cup 2024-winning Team India arrives in New Delhi, receives rousing welcome
Rohit Sharma-led T20 World Cup 2024-winning Team India arrives in New Delhi, receives rousing welcome
The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC -- Air India Champions 24 World Cup -- took off from Bridgetown, Barbados around 4:50am local time on Wednesday and arrived in Delhi at 6am (IST) on Thursday after a 16-hour non-stop journey.
- July 04, 2024 11:36Victory Parade to happen in Mumbai
- July 04, 2024 11:30Team India’s arrival
- July 04, 2024 11:28As it happened
- Team India travelled in a special chartered Air India flight AIC24WC which landed in New Delhi on the weekend hours of Thursday morning. The team was stranded in Barbados for three days after the World Cup final win due to Hurricane Beryl.
- The Indian Cricket Team has a packed schedule, meeting Prime Minister Modi before heading to Mumbai where an open-top bus parade is planned between Nariman Point to Wankhede.
- July 04, 2024 11:20Follow your heroes in pictures
- July 04, 2024 11:18T20 World Cup 2024: Victorious Team India to be felicitated at Wankhede Stadium; open bus parade also planned
- July 04, 2024 11:17Victorius Indian Team
The Indian cricket team have arrived in New Delhi following a successful stint in the USA and West Indies where it claimed its second T20 World Cup title.
- July 04, 2024 11:11It’s celebration time
- July 04, 2024 11:07Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian cricket team’s return after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA & Caribbean Islands.
Latest on Sportstar
- Team India T20 World Cup Celebration LIVE Updates: Rohit’s Men in Blue leaves PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi; Mumbai to host open bus parade
- Wimbledon 2024: Sinner holds off Berrettini to reach third round
- Asian Billiards Championship 2024: Gritty Advani wards off Siddharth Parikh
- Jyothi Yarraji won’t feel any pressure at maiden Olympics in Paris: Mentor and coach Ramesh
- Superbet Classic Chess, Round 7: Gukesh holds Caruana; Praggnanandhaa draws with Nepomniachtchi
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE