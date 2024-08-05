SL vs IND, 2nd ODI: Must give credit to Sri Lanka bowlers, says assistant coach Nayar after defeat

India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar conceded the team was surprised by Sri Lanka’s strong showing in the one-day international series following his side’s 32-run defeat in the second game on Sunday.

“When you play a sport, you never take anything for granted. Sri Lanka played good cricket with the bat and the ball. So credit to them for the way they played. Was it a shock? Yes, there was a surprise. But you anticipate and try to understand that the game can turn on its head because there is so much spin on offer,” said Nayar after the match.

Commenting on the middle-order collapse in the first two matches against the spinners, Nayar felt that conditions helped the spinners and credited the Sri Lankan bowlers.

“The conditions were quite conducive (for spin). Scoring runs against the new ball is relatively easier, even if you see the previous game. As the ball gets older, especially batting second, it gets much tougher.

READ | India gets caught in Vandersay’s web as Sri Lanka takes 1-0 lead in series

“We must give credit to the Sri Lankan bowlers as well. Vandersay bowled the ideal length in these conditions. He used his googlies well and kept a stump-to-stump line.”

“Sometimes in tough conditions, especially in a 50-over format, these things happen. Yes, you have to go back, rectify it and try to understand why it happened twice. The day before yesterday, at least we had some partnerships; today, we lost quite a few wickets in a bundle,” he added.

With the first match ending in a tie, India must win on Wednesday to level the series and avoid its first bilateral series defeat to Sri Lanka since 1997.

The former India cricketer also defended the shuffling of the batting line-up by explaining that the team looked to have a left-right combination in the middle.

“Positions only matter if you play in different phases of the game. If you look at all middle-order batters, the idea is to bat in the middle-order. We lost wickets in the middle phase, which means (they) batted where they were supposed to. It was not as if the middle-order batted towards the end,” Nayar explained.

“They had an off-spinner and a leg-spinner, so the thought process was right. Sometimes, when you don’t get the result, you question it. But the (idea) is about having the left-right combination so that we can capitalise on the conditions.”

In both contests, India also let the Lankan lower-order wag and get its side past 200 despite being six down for less than 150. The 40-year-old suggested having such partnerships while batting first was easier.

“When you are chasing, there is pressure from the required runs and conditions. That’s why you will see such partnerships in teams batting first. Wellalage has batted well in both the games. The pitch is different in the first and the second innings, but credit where it is due. Sri Lanka have played well - all-round. It was one of those games where we tried hard, but it didn’t work out,” Nayar said.