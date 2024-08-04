SL vs India, 2nd ODI: India gets caught in Vandersay’s web as Sri Lanka takes 1-0 lead in series

For Indian fans who lived through the late 1990s and 2000s, the memories of Sri Lankan bowlers like Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Ajantha Mendis running through the Men in Blue in ODIs would trigger painful memories.

Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay joined that list (10-0-33-6) when he spun a web around the Indian batting line-up to bowl his side to a 32-run win in the second one-day international at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Vandersay was an eleventh-hour addition to the squad after Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out on Saturday following a hamstring injury. Playing his first ODI match since January, the 34-year-old had the Indian batters like cats on a hot tin roof, accounting for six of the top seven in his first seven overs.

It was a case of spectacular implosion from visitors after Rohit Sharma (64, 44b. 5x4, 4x6) lit up the Colombo night sky through his sensational strokeplay in pursuit of 241.

READ MORE | SL vs IND, 2nd ODI: Looking beyond tied matches, India and Sri Lanka hope for first win

The Indian skipper welcomed Dimuth Wellalage by cutting the left-arm spinner twice and slog-swept him to the square leg fence in the fourth over. The 37-year-old was in a belligerent mood, pulling Akila Dananjaya over long-on and then lofting Kamindu Mendis through extra-cover to bring up his second half-century of the series in style.

But India’s innings crumbled once Rohit was dismissed, caught at point trying to reverse-sweep Vandersay. Shubman Gill was the next to go, edging the leg-spinner to first slip, where Kamindu Mendis pulled off a one-handed blinder. In the same over, Shivam Dube was trapped plumb in front.

Vandersay got his leg-breaks buzzing on a surface that offered grip and turn. He put his side firmly on top when he removed Virat Kohli leg-before and completed his maiden five-for by rapping Shreyas Iyer on the pads with a googly. Rohit’s men plummeted from 97 for no loss to 147 for six in the space of 9.5 overs when K.L. Rahul dragged one onto his stumps.

Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka (three for 20) then weaved his magic again, dismissing Axar Patel (44) and Washington Sundar in his successive overs to close out the game and give the packed crowd its money’s worth.

READ MORE | No Super Over after IND vs SL 1st ODI raises questions on whether match officials followed ICC rules

Earlier, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and posted 240 for nine, riding on some vital top-order and lower-order contributions.

After losing Pathum Nissanka off the first ball to Mohammed Siraj, Avishka Fernando (40) and Kusal Mendis (32) set things straight by stitching a 74-run stand for the second wicket.

Washington (three for 30) got India into the game, removing the two set-batters in successive deliveries across two overs. From 74 for one, Sri Lanka slumped to 136 for six. But like in the first game, Dunith Wellalage’s (39, 35b) late charge helped the Lions get past 200.

Wellalage got good support from Kamindu Mendis (40) and forged a 72-run alliance for the seventh wicket as Sri Lanka finished strongly, scoring 44 in the last five. The partnership proved decisive and helped the hosts take an unassailable 1-0 lead.