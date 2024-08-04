MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Yulo wins men’s vault to scoop second gold in Paris

Armenian Artur Davtyan won the silver medal, and Britain’s Harry Hepworth took the bronze at the Bercy Arena.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 21:14 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines reacts after winning gold.
Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines reacts after winning gold. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines reacts after winning gold. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines soared to the top of the podium in the men’s vault for his second gold medal of the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Armenian Artur Davtyan won the silver medal, and Britain's Harry Hepworth took the bronze at the Bercy Arena.

Yulo nailed his opening Ri Se Gwang vault to score 15.433 points.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 - Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz to win men’s singles gold

His second vault, a Kasamatsu double twist, earned him 14.800, giving him an average of 15.116 to edge out Davtyan.

The 24-year-old Yulo won his second gold medal in as many days after he became the first Filipino to capture an Olympic gymnastics title on the floor exercise on Saturday.

