Paris 2024 Olympics: Chile’s Crovetto Chadid wins women’s skeet gold, Britain Rutter takes silver

The two women were tied at 55-55 after 60 shots but Crovetto Chadid prevailed 7-6 in the shoot-off to win Chile’s first shooting gold at an Olympics.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 21:56 IST , CHATEAUROUX - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chile’s Francisca Crovetto Chadid wins women’s skeet gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Chile’s Francisca Crovetto Chadid wins women’s skeet gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
Chile's Francisca Crovetto Chadid wins women's skeet gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Francisca Crovetto Chadid of Chile won the women’s skeet gold at the Paris Olympics, beating Britain’s Amber Rutter in a shoot-off at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Sunday.

The two women were tied at 55-55 after 60 shots but Crovetto Chadid prevailed 7-6 in the shoot-off to win Chile's first shooting gold at an Olympics.

ALSO READ | Lee Yang, Wang Chi-Lin becomes first pair to defend Olympic men’s doubles badminton gold

Rutter missed a shot in her final round, which she contested but the officials did not agree.

Crovetto Chadid smashed both her final clay targets to clinch the contest. Austen Smith of the United States took bronze. 

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
