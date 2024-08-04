Paris 2024 Olympics: Chile’s Crovetto Chadid wins women’s skeet gold, Britain Rutter takes silver

Francisca Crovetto Chadid of Chile won the women’s skeet gold at the Paris Olympics, beating Britain’s Amber Rutter in a shoot-off at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Sunday.

The two women were tied at 55-55 after 60 shots but Crovetto Chadid prevailed 7-6 in the shoot-off to win Chile’s first shooting gold at an Olympics.

Rutter missed a shot in her final round, which she contested but the officials did not agree.

Crovetto Chadid smashed both her final clay targets to clinch the contest. Austen Smith of the United States took bronze.