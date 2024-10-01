MagazineBuy Print

Athlete Monitoring System of NCA to be available for state associations: BCCI

Until now, the athlete monitoring system covered the BCCI contracted players, cricketers picked for zonal camps and targeted bunch of players like pace sensation Mayank Yadav.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 18:24 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: In a communication to state units, BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed that a team from the newly-launched Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru will be reaching out to them shortly on the efficient use of AMS.
File photo: In a communication to state units, BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed that a team from the newly-launched Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru will be reaching out to them shortly on the efficient use of AMS. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani/The Hindu
infoIcon

File photo: In a communication to state units, BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed that a team from the newly-launched Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru will be reaching out to them shortly on the efficient use of AMS. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani/The Hindu

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to extend the use of its sophisticated Athlete Monitoring System (AMS) to state associations, helping players find their peak performance.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, through a letter to the state units, informed that a team from the newly-launched Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru will be reaching out to them shortly on the use of AMS.

“I’m pleased to apprise you that the BCCI shall offer Athlete Monitoring System (AMS) for all State Associations – with costs being borne by BCCI,” Shah wrote in his communication to the state associations.

“The state associations can now avail the following benefits in a bid to standardize player monitoring to ensure better management and enable peak performance for the players,” Shah, who will take charge as ICC chairman in December, added.

The AMS provides information on athlete risk and readiness, performances alerts to coaches and administrators, analysis on injury and fitness, workload monitoring and real time alerts on it, rehab for players among others and all of that information can be shared via a mobile application.

“It is a welcome step taken by the BCCI. Not all associations can afford such a sophisticated system, so making it free of cost is also commendable,” said MPCA president Abhilash Khandekar.

“The BCCI already invests a lot on the infrastructure in the states and this move will help not only educate the players more on monitoring but also the state units.”

Earlier, V. V. Laxman had lauded the utility of the AMS. “We also have something known as the athlete management system (AMS), where all the players who come and attend the ZCA camp and the NCA camps have a profile created for them. Right from their reports of skills to fitness to the musculoskeletal screening report, we have got mental conditioners who come and work with them. Every report of that player is there in the AMS,” he said in a select media interaction.

“We are going to even request the State associations to follow that process. At least 50 players of each State association, 25 men and 25 women, should be on the AMS because we have done a lot of work to make AMS quite proactive.”

(with inputs from PTI)

