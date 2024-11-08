Sportstar Jaipur Conclave: Cricket, polo, preparations for LA 2028 Olympics in focus in Rajasthan event

Sportstar is set to host its Sports Conclave – Focus Rajasthan on November 9 in Jaipur, bringing together a distinguished lineup of sports leaders, former athletes, industry experts, and policymakers. The event will highlight Rajasthan’s growing prominence in Indian sports, with a focus on key areas such as cricket, technological advancements, the contributions of women in sports, and the economic impact of sports in the state.

The day will begin with an inspiring keynote address by Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Olympic silver medallist and the Cabinet Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports in Rajasthan. A trailblazer in Indian sports, Rathore will set the tone for the conclave, sharing his vision for Rajasthan’s potential to become a leading sports hub, drawing on his experience both as an athlete and a policymaker.

One of the key discussions will revolve around cricket, with a panel featuring former India international Gagan Khoda, former Rajasthan captain Sanjay Vyas, and Jake Lush McCrum, CEO of Rajasthan Royals. This session, titled “Rajasthan Cricket 2.0,” will explore the evolution of cricket in the state, the impact of the IPL on local talent development, and the steps needed to sustain this momentum and cultivate the next generation of cricketing stars.

The conclave will also shine a spotlight on women’s achievements in sports, with notable speakers including international squash player Surbhi Misra, Anupam Nidhi (CSR Head, Vedanta Group & Hindustan Zinc), Shagun Chowdhury (Asian Championship gold medallist in shooting), Mona Agarwal (Paralympic bronze medallist in shooting), and Manjusha Kanwar (DGM, Sports – Indian Oil). These leaders will discuss the growing influence of female athletes and sports leaders and their contributions to the industry.

The day will conclude with insightful discussions on Rajasthan’s polo legacy and the future of cricket, with valuable reflections from former India captain Ajay Jadeja.

