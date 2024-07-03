MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024: Raducanu storms into third round with dominant win

It’s the first time Raducanu has reached a third round of a Grand Slam since her title win at Flushing Meadows and raises tentative hopes of a first British women’s singles triumph at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 23:25 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Emma Raducanu of Britain celebrates after defeating Elise Mertens of Belgium.
Emma Raducanu of Britain celebrates after defeating Elise Mertens of Belgium. | Photo Credit: Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP
infoIcon

Emma Raducanu of Britain celebrates after defeating Elise Mertens of Belgium. | Photo Credit: Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP

Emma Raducanu powered her way into the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday with a comfortable 6-1 6-2 victory against Belgian Elise Mertens.

Raducanu has struggled for fitness since her stunning U.S. Open triumph in 2021 but looked at the top of her game as she pummelled Mertens into submission from the baseline, shouting and fist-pumping almost every point won.

The British wildcard raced into a 5-0 lead against the 28-year-old under the closed roof of Court One which was packed with a passionate home crowd.

Mertens did get on the scoreboard to avoid a bagel, but that was the only positive for her as Raducanu clinched the first set.

The Briton then broke in the third game of the second set with a brilliant backhand across court and broke again to go 4-1 up.

ALSO READ | Making third straight final would be a dream, says Jabeur

Mertens, ranked 33 in the world, held to love in the next game but could not stop Raducanu bringing up two match points with an ace and then winning the first of them after the Belgian went long.

It’s the first time Raducanu has reached a third round of a Grand Slam since her title win at Flushing Meadows and raises tentative hopes of a first British women’s singles triumph at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1977.

“I think I’m playing really good tennis. I’m really happy with the improvements I’ve made,” Raducanu said on court. “I knew all the hard yards and hard work I was doing this year would lead to something. I’m just so happy I’m able to reap some of the rewards here at Wimbledon.”

Related Topics

Emma Raducanu /

Wimbledon /

Wimbledon 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Raducanu storms into third round with dominant win
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Osaka’s comeback ended by on-fire Navarro
    Reuters
  3. Isner vs Mahut, Wimbledon 2010: The longest match in tennis history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Gauff crushes qualifier Todoni to reach third round
    Reuters
  5. MOC to fund Olympic-bound Bopanna and Balaji’s two ATP events
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Isner vs Mahut, Wimbledon 2010: The longest match in tennis history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Osaka’s comeback ended by on-fire Navarro
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Raducanu storms into third round with dominant win
    Reuters
  4. MOC to fund Olympic-bound Bopanna and Balaji’s two ATP events
    PTI
  5. Wimbledon 2024, July 3 Highlights: Alcaraz, Gauff, and Raducanu reach third round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Raducanu storms into third round with dominant win
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Osaka’s comeback ended by on-fire Navarro
    Reuters
  3. Isner vs Mahut, Wimbledon 2010: The longest match in tennis history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Gauff crushes qualifier Todoni to reach third round
    Reuters
  5. MOC to fund Olympic-bound Bopanna and Balaji’s two ATP events
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment