MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Isner vs Mahut, Wimbledon 2010: The longest match in tennis history

The first-round clash from Wimbledon 2010 where John Isner beat Nicolas Mahut is the longest match in the history of the sport at 11 hours 5 minutes.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 23:37 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: USA’s John Isner (left) and France’s Nicolas Mahut (right) posing for a photo next to the scoreboard following their record-breaking men’s singles match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon in 2010.
FILE PHOTO: USA’s John Isner (left) and France’s Nicolas Mahut (right) posing for a photo next to the scoreboard following their record-breaking men’s singles match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon in 2010. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: USA’s John Isner (left) and France’s Nicolas Mahut (right) posing for a photo next to the scoreboard following their record-breaking men’s singles match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon in 2010. | Photo Credit: AP

When USA’s John Isner and France’s Nicolas Mahut took the Court No. 18 in a first-round match in the 2010 Wimbledon, neither would have thought that the battle would last three days.

The match started on June 22, a Tuesday, and ended on June 24, a Thursday.

On the first day, the match was a closely contested one, involving gripping back-and-forth action between the players. Isner, seeded 23rd, after being down two-sets-to-one, fought valiantly to claw back into the match and take it to a decider. Soon after, the chair umpire was forced to suspend play owing to low visibility. The match, that had been played for more than three hours on Tuesday, was stopped around 9:10 pm local time before the fifth set could begin.

Back then, there was no deciding-set tiebreaker which is the norm now. At one point, Isner led Mahut 33-32 in the decider. It seemed that the American would finally put an end to the long drawn match and win it when he had two match points, but the French qualifier didn’t think so.

Mahut fought back and made it 33-33.

The crowd continued to come in great numbers, but after 99 games, the electronic scoreboard needed a break as it stopped working. It was Mahut once again who, on his serve, won the 100th game of the fifth set and got the match back to level terms with 50 games each.

Mahut continued to stay in the match as he won the 118th game to bring the fifth set’s score to 59-59 before asking for the play to be suspended due to darkness, and his request was accepted. The match duration, at the end of the second day, had crossed 10 hours, well past the previous record of the longest tennis match - the first-round clash between Fabrice Santoro and Arnaud Clément from French Open 2004 which went on for 6 hours 33 minutes.

On the third day, it was Isner who broke Mahut’s serve in the 138th game and won the match with a final score of 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-3), 70-68. The American’s immeasurable joy on clinching victory was understandable when he flung his racquet across the grass court and dropped to the ground after match-point.

The fifth set alone spanned over eight hours, with the whole match coming to around 11 hours 5 minutes.

It was when Isner featured in another marathon match -- this time during the 2018 Wimbledon semifinals against Kevin Anderson which the South African won 7–6(6), 6–7(5), 6–7(9), 6–4, 26–24 -- that a rule change was brought in place to bring a deciding set tiebreak at the grass Major if the score reached 12-12.

Since 2022, all Grand Slams have a 10-point tiebreak to finish the match in case the score in the deciding set is 6-6.

Related Topics

John Isner /

Nicolas Mahut /

Wimbledon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Isner vs Mahut, Wimbledon 2010: The longest match in tennis history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Osaka’s comeback ended by on-fire Navarro
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Raducanu storms into third round with dominant win
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Gauff crushes qualifier Todoni to reach third round
    Reuters
  5. MOC to fund Olympic-bound Bopanna and Balaji’s two ATP events
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Isner vs Mahut, Wimbledon 2010: The longest match in tennis history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Osaka’s comeback ended by on-fire Navarro
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Raducanu storms into third round with dominant win
    Reuters
  4. MOC to fund Olympic-bound Bopanna and Balaji’s two ATP events
    PTI
  5. Wimbledon 2024, July 3 Highlights: Alcaraz, Gauff, and Raducanu reach third round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Isner vs Mahut, Wimbledon 2010: The longest match in tennis history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Osaka’s comeback ended by on-fire Navarro
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Raducanu storms into third round with dominant win
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Gauff crushes qualifier Todoni to reach third round
    Reuters
  5. MOC to fund Olympic-bound Bopanna and Balaji’s two ATP events
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment