With the Paris Olympics 2024 on the horizon, the Indian contingent will be raring to earn a medal for their country on the biggest stage of them all.

India had its most successful Olympics ever in the last edition in Tokyo, with the contingent winning seven medals in total.

Following are the Indian medallists from Tokyo 2020:

Mirabai Chanu - Silver medal - weightlifting (49kg)

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened India’s medal account at Tokyo 2020 with a silver in women’s 49kg - her first medal at the Olympics.

Silver medalist Chanu Saikhom Mirabai of Team India poses with the silver medal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lovlina Borgohain - Bronze medal - women’s welterweight (64-69kg)

Lovlina Borgohain made her Olympics debut at the last edition in Tokyo and won a medal in her first attempt. Borgohain clinched the bronze medal after losing in the semifinals to top seed Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women’s 69kg.

Earlier, she had beaten Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen in the quarterfinals to assure herself of a medal.

India’s Lovlina Borgohain, left, reacts to the judge’s decision in her victory over Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei in their women’s welterweight 69kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

PV Sindhu - Bronze medal - women’s singles badminton

India badminton ace PV Sindhu achieved the unique feat of becoming the first Indian woman and only the second Indian athlete - after Sushil Kumar - to win two individual Olympic medals. She beat China’s He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 to win the bronze medal in the women’s singles.

P. V. Sindhu during the medal ceremony of Tokyo 2020. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Silver medal - men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling

Ravi Kumar Dahiya was another Olympic debutant in Tokyo. The 23-year-old lost to twice world champion Zavur Uguev in the final of the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling, thus ending up with a silver medal.

It was India’s ninth silver medal in Olympic history and a second silver in wrestling after Sushil Kumar at the 2012 Games in London. Dahiya had assured a medal after beating Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the semis.

Indian hockey team - Bronze medal - men’s hockey

India has 12 medals (Eight gold, one silver and three bronze) in field hockey - the highest in Olympic history. But India had to wait for 41 years to win a medal in hockey, with the last one before Tokyo, coming in the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

After being 3-1 down at one point, India made a comeback to beat Germany 5-4 and claim the bronze medal.

Indian team after winning the bronze medal on August 5, 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bajrang Punia - Bronze medal - men’s 65kg wrestling

Wrestler Bajrang Punia was the third Indian debutant to win a medal at Tokyo 2020. The two-time Asian champion beat Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov in the men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling playoff to claim the bronze medal.

Bajrang gave India its sixth medal in Tokyo - equalling its best-ever haul at a single edition of the Olympics.

Bronze medallist Bajrang Punia of India poses for a photograph. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Neeraj Chopra - Gold medal - men’s javelin throw

Neeraj Chopra made history by becoming the first Indian to win an Olympic track and field medal.

He also became India’s second individual Olympic champion - after Abhinav Bindra - with his men’s javelin throw gold at Tokyo 2020.

The medal was India’s seventh at Tokyo 2020 - making it the country’s best-ever tally at a single Olympics edition. Chopra threw 87.58m to clinch the gold medal.