MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Explainer: Why is Russia banned from Olympic Games, how can its athletes compete?

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the IOC, after initially recommending a ban for Russia and ally Belarus, allowed their athletes to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 17:04 IST , Athens, Greece - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Representative Image: Russian athletes this week were also banned from the Games opening parade over the war in Ukraine. Moscow criticised the IOC’s decisions and said the Olympic body was destroying Olympism and infringing on athletes’ rights.
Representative Image: Russian athletes this week were also banned from the Games opening parade over the war in Ukraine. Moscow criticised the IOC’s decisions and said the Olympic body was destroying Olympism and infringing on athletes’ rights. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Representative Image: Russian athletes this week were also banned from the Games opening parade over the war in Ukraine. Moscow criticised the IOC’s decisions and said the Olympic body was destroying Olympism and infringing on athletes’ rights. | Photo Credit: AP

Russian and Belarusian athletes who have qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer will need to undergo a vetting process by the International Olympic Committee before being invited to compete at the Games.

WHY WILL ATHLETES FROM RUSSIA AND BELARUS NEED TO VETTED?

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the IOC, after initially recommending a ban from international competitions of athletes from Russia and ally Belarus, allowed them to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

But they will be competing as individual neutral athletes (AINs) without their flags, anthems and emblems. They will also need to pass a vetting process to make sure they meet certain IOC eligibility criteria.

WHAT IS THE CRITERIA FOR RUSSIAN AND BELARUSIAN ATHLETES TO COMPETE AT PARIS 2024?

In order to be cleared to compete in Paris, Russian and Belarusian athletes must not have actively supported the war in Ukraine.

They also must not be contracted to any military or security agency. Many of the country’s sports club have direct links to the military and security services.

ALSO READ: International Olympic Committee targeted by Russian prank calls

The athletes must also meet all anti-doping criteria and must sign the Conditions of Participation for Paris which contain a commitment to respect the Olympic Charter, including “the peace mission of the Olympic Movement”.

Only individual athletes can compete in Paris. Russian and Belarusian teams in team sports cannot qualify.

WHO WILL VET THE ATHLETES?

The IOC this week established the Individual Neutral Athlete Eligibility Review Panel to evaluate the eligibility of each athlete with a Russian or Belarusian passport who obtains, or who could obtain, a qualification place for the Paris Olympics.

The eligibility review will include all of the athletes’ support personnel attending the Games.

WHO SITS ON THE PANEL?

It is a three-member review panel, consisting only of IOC members.

Nicole Hoevertsz, an IOC vice-president who competed in synchronised swimming for Aruba at the 1984 Olympics, is the chair.

Pau Gasol sits on the panel as an IOC Ethics Commission representative. The Spaniard is a retired two-time NBA basketball champion. He won two silver medals and a bronze with Spain at Olympic Games.

Ryu Seung-min is the IOC Athletes’ Commission representative. An IOC member since 2016, the South Korean is a 2004 Olympics table tennis champion and is also and executive committee member at the International Table Tennis Federation.

They will be supported Paquerette Girard Zappelli, IOC chief ethics and compliance officer and secretary of the panel.

HOW MANY RUSSIAN AND BELARUSIAN ATHLETES ARE EXPECTED TO COMPETE IN PARIS?

The IOC has said it expects to see about 36 Russian and 22 Belarusian athletes competing as neutrals in Paris.

The maximum number, depending on qualification standards and country quotas, and which is unlikely to be reached, would be 54 and 28 respectively.

ALSO READ: France vs USA to kick off men’s football tournament at Paris Olympics 2024

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 the Russian Olympic team had 330 athletes and the Belarus delegation 104. The Russian team was limited then due to doping violations. Russia has acknowledged shortcomings in its anti-doping set up, but denies running a state-sponsored doping scheme.

WHAT HAS RUSSIA SAID ABOUT THE IOC?

Russian athletes this week were also banned from the Games opening parade over the war in Ukraine. Moscow criticised the IOC’s decisions and said the Olympic body was destroying Olympism and infringing on athletes’ rights.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the IOC was slipping “into racism and neo-Nazism”.

The IOC also suspended the Russian Olympic Committee in October for recognising regional Olympic councils for Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine - Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - further angering Moscow.

Russia plans to host its own international multi-sports event, the Friendship Games, later in 2024.

Related stories

Related Topics

Russian Olympic Committee /

Paris 2024 /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

IOC /

International Olympic Committee

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam to perform before CSK vs RCB season opener; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings takes on Royal Challengers Benglauru; live streaming info, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Explainer: Why is Russia banned from Olympic Games, how can its athletes compete?
    Reuters
  4. IOC transgender framework goes against science, says academic paper
    Reuters
  5. CSK vs RCB Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win coin flip in opener between Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. IOC transgender framework goes against science, says academic paper
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Explainer: Why is Russia banned from Olympic Games, how can its athletes compete?
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 22
    Team Sportstar
  4. Malaysia government rejects offer to host 2026 Commonwealth Games
    Reuters
  5. Canada’s Stellato-Dudek, Deschamps win gold at figure skating worlds
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam to perform before CSK vs RCB season opener; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings takes on Royal Challengers Benglauru; live streaming info, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Explainer: Why is Russia banned from Olympic Games, how can its athletes compete?
    Reuters
  4. IOC transgender framework goes against science, says academic paper
    Reuters
  5. CSK vs RCB Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win coin flip in opener between Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment