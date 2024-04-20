MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian shooters eye more Paris 2024 Olympic quota places in Doha

India have thus far won 20 Paris quota places in shooting, including the maximum of eight each in rifle and pistol disciplines and four in shotgun.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 22:12 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo of Prithviraj Tondaiman.
File Photo of Prithviraj Tondaiman. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

File Photo of Prithviraj Tondaiman. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Having already clinched a record 20 Olympic quota places in shooting, India will begin its quest for more 2024 Paris spots when the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship (Shotgun) begins at Doha from Sunday.

Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Sandhu and Vivaan Kapoor will try and win the remaining available quota places in men’s trap, while Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer and Neeru will try and maximise India’s Paris spots in the corresponding women’s event.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Rajeshwaari Kumari have earned a quota place each in the men’s and women’s trap for India in earlier competitions.

The qualification is spread over three days culminating with the finals of both events on April 23.

The trap competition will be followed by the skeet event for both men and women, where India can win two more quota places.

READ | Paris 2024 Olympic selection trials: Manu betters world record, Anish wins on expected lines

India have thus far won 20 Paris quota places in shooting, including the maximum of eight each in rifle and pistol disciplines and four in shotgun.

After the Doha event, the shooters will have one final chance to qualify for Paris through the available world ranking spots.

Related Topics

Prithviraj Tondaiman /

Vivaan Kapoor /

Shreyasi Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE score, FA Cup 2023-24 semifinal: MCI 0-0 CHE; Enzo starts for Blues, No Haaland for City
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian shooters eye more Paris 2024 Olympic quota places in Doha
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024 fastest fifties: Jake Fraser-McGurk records quickest fifty of season
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 131/3 (8), Fraser-McGurk dismissed after scoring fastest fifty of the season
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs SRH: Fraser-McGurk hits joint third-fastest IPL fifty
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Indian shooters eye more Paris 2024 Olympic quota places in Doha
    PTI
  2. Paris 2024 Olympic selection trials: Manu betters world record, Anish wins on expected lines
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Paris 2024 Olympic selection trials: Esha Singh tops women’s 25m sports pistol qualification
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Paris 2024: ‘We are behind schedule in training, nobody knows who will go for Olympics,’ says Jaspal Rana
    PTI
  5. Indian shooting at Paris 2024: NRAI announces names for women’s air pistol selection trials
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE score, FA Cup 2023-24 semifinal: MCI 0-0 CHE; Enzo starts for Blues, No Haaland for City
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian shooters eye more Paris 2024 Olympic quota places in Doha
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024 fastest fifties: Jake Fraser-McGurk records quickest fifty of season
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 131/3 (8), Fraser-McGurk dismissed after scoring fastest fifty of the season
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs SRH: Fraser-McGurk hits joint third-fastest IPL fifty
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment