Ligue 1: Bradley Barcola’s brace helps PSG thrash Montpellier 6-0

Bradley Barcola scored twice as Ligue 1 champion Paris St Germain hammered Montpellier 6-0 in its first home game of the season on Friday.

PSG was dominant throughout the encounter at the Parc des Princes to record a second straight win following its 4-1 victory at Le Havre in its league opener last week.

“I’m very happy because it’s our first home game. We wanted to give the fans some joy. It was a perfect evening. I felt it in training, the intensity of the pressing increased,” PSG manager Luis Enrique said.

“We scored six goals but we could have scored 10. Today was our night... the players were incredible. It’s a great feeling,” he added.

Barcola opened the scoring in the fourth minute following a great solo run down the left flank before Marco Asensio doubled the lead, sending the ball into the net after a brilliant team move through a weak defence from the visitor in the 24th.

Barcola netted his second with a tap-in off a Ousmane Dembele pass eight minutes after the break, while Achraf Hakimi coolly slotted home from Nuno Mendes’ pinpoint long-range cross five minutes later.

“I had a lot of fun, I felt free. The coach asked everyone to press together. You have to make a lot of effort, but you get used to it as you go along. I’ve realised that I can make a difference. Pushing the ball like that on the first goal is something I’ve been doing since I was very young,” Barcola said.

Warren Zaire-Emery got on the scoresheet on the hour mark off Dembele’s second assist and substitute Lee Kang-in sealed the rout with a fine effort from the edge of the box eight minutes from time.

PSG will be looking to continue its perfect start to the campaign away against Lille on September 1, while Montpellier host Nantes a day earlier.

“There have only been two games but I’m really pleased with what I’ve seen,” Luis Enrique added.