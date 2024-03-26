MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Afghanistan, WC qualifiers: How can India qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026?

The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup will see the most number of the teams in the history of the tournament, with Asia allocated double the number of slots that the previous edition.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 19:15 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian football team players during practice session ahead of the World Cup qualifying match against Afghanistan.
Indian football team players during practice session ahead of the World Cup qualifying match against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Ritu Raj Konwar
infoIcon

Indian football team players during practice session ahead of the World Cup qualifying match against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Ritu Raj Konwar

The next edition of the FIFA World Cup will be the largest version of the tournament, expanding from 32 to 48 teams. The longer tournament, with more number of matches, will also allow confederations to have more representation in the premier international tournament.

For Asia, naturally, that paves the way for relatively weaker nations to earn a spot in the World Cup.

India is playing Afghanistan in the second round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati Assam. Sitting second after three matches, India has a chance to qualify for the third round and thus for the next edition of the AFC Asian Cup.

However, it can also go a few notches up and make a surprise qualification into the World Cup.

ALSO READ | Road to FIFA World Cup 2026; qualification process explained

Here is how the qualification process works:

Round 2 – 18 teams from 36 – The top two teams from each group of second round will qualify in round three and also seals a sport for the AFC Asian Cup.

Round 3 – 6 teams qualify for the World Cup – The teams are drawn into three groups of six teams each, with teams in each group playing against each other on a home-and-away basis. The top two teams from each group seal a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Round 4 – 2 teams qualify for the World Cup – The remaining teams from the third round are drawn into two groups of three teams each. The teams will play each other in a one-off game at a neutral venue. The winners from each group will qualify for the World Cup and the runners-up will enter Round 5.

Round 5 – 1 team into an inter-confederation play-off – The teams will play two legs on a home-and-away basis with the winner qualifying for the inter-confederation play-off.

How can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup?

India will have to finish in the top two in the second and third rounds of the qualifiers to seal a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Group A standings in second round:

Positions Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Qatar 3 3 0 0 14 1 13 9
2 India 4 1 1 2 1 5 -3 4
3 Afghanistan 4 1 1 2 3 13 -10 4
4 Kuwait 3 1 0 2 4 4 2 3

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers /

Qatar /

Igor Stimac /

Sunil Chhetri

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: CSK 172/3 (17 overs); Dube, Mitchell playing; Gaikwad falls on 46
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Afghanistan, WC qualifiers: How can India qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former world champion Barber attacked on Paris train
    AFP
  4. India vs Afghanistan Highlights: IND 1-2 AFG, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Sunil Chhetri goal in vain as Afghanistan win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Germany has belief back ahead of Euro 2024, says Lahm
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Panthoi Chanu, an heir to Aditi Chauhan in the Indian women’s team, joins Australian club Metro United
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. India vs Afghanistan, WC qualifiers: How can India qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Afghanistan Highlights: IND 1-2 AFG, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Sunil Chhetri goal in vain as Afghanistan win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nehru Stadium in Assam to be turned into world-class football venue: AFA
    PTI
  5. I-League 2023-24: Late goals help Churchill Brothers clinch a point against Sreenidi Deccan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: CSK 172/3 (17 overs); Dube, Mitchell playing; Gaikwad falls on 46
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Afghanistan, WC qualifiers: How can India qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former world champion Barber attacked on Paris train
    AFP
  4. India vs Afghanistan Highlights: IND 1-2 AFG, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Sunil Chhetri goal in vain as Afghanistan win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Germany has belief back ahead of Euro 2024, says Lahm
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment