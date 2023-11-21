MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification: AFC qualifying explained, format for Asia, can India qualify?

The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup will see the most number of the teams in the history of the tournament, with Asia allocated double the number of slots that the previous edition.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 10:30 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) previously had just four direct spots and another possible spot through an inter-confederation play-off.
Representative Image: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) previously had just four direct spots and another possible spot through an inter-confederation play-off. | Photo Credit: AP / AIFF Media
infoIcon

Representative Image: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) previously had just four direct spots and another possible spot through an inter-confederation play-off. | Photo Credit: AP / AIFF Media

The next edition of the FIFA World Cup will be the largest version of the tournament, expanding from 32 to 48 teams. The longer tournament, with more number of matches, will also allow confederations to have more representation in the premier international tournament.

For Asia, naturally, that paves the way for relatively weaker nations to earn a spot in the World Cup.

How many slots does Asia have in the World Cup?

Asia has been allocated eight direct slots in the World Cup and another possible slot, which will be decided through an inter-confederation playoff.

How many World Cup slots does each continent have?

Following are the slots allocated to each continent for the FIFA World Cup 2026:

  • Europe - UEFA - 16
  • Africa - CAF - 9 and one-third
  • Asia - AFC - 8 and one-third
  • Oceania - OFC - 1 and one-third
  • North and Central America - CONCACAF - 6 (3 hosts) and two-third
  • South America - CONMEBOL - 6 and one-third

How many spots did Asia previously have in the World Cup?

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) previously had just four direct spots and another possible spot through an inter-confederation play-off.

RELATED: FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: AFC standings

How does World Cup qualifying work for Asia?

There are five rounds of qualification for Asian countries into the FIFA World Cup 2026. Starting with 46 teams, eight teams are finalised through the first four rounds and the winner of the fifth round makes it to the inter-confederation play-off.

Following is the process of selection through each round:

Round 1 – 10 teams from 20 – Teams ranked 27 - 46 in Asia play two matches against each o`pponent in a home-and-away format. The 10 winners in this round make it to Round 2.

Round 2 – 18 teams from 36 – Teams ranked 1-26 in Asia combine with the 10 teams from Round 1 to form a pool of 36 teams. They are then drawn into nine groups of four teams each. The winner and runner-up from each group qualify for Round 3.

Round 3 – 6 teams qualify for the World Cup – The teams are drawn into three groups of six teams each, with teams in each group playing against each other on a home-and-away basis. The top two teams from each group seal a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Round 4 – 2 teams qualify for the World Cup – The remaining teams from the third round are drawn into two groups of three teams each. The teams will play each other in a one-off game at a neutral venue. The winners from each group will qualify for the World Cup and the runners-up will enter Round 5.

Round 5 – 1 team into an inter-confederation play-off – The teams will play two legs on a home-and-away basis with the winner qualifying for the inter-confederation play-off.

How can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup?

India will have to finish in the top two in the second and third rounds of the qualifiers to seal a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Group A standings in second round after Game 1:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Qatar 1 1 0 0 8 1 7 3
2 India 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 3
3 Kuwait 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
4 Afghanistan 1 0 0 1 1 8 -7 0

If India finishes in the top two of the second round and fails to make it to the top two in the next round:

  • India will have to be a group winner in the fourth round to secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026
  • If India fails to make the cut in the fourth round, it will have to win its match in the fifth round to qualify for the inter-confederation play-off. A win in the play-off will secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

Indian Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification: AFC qualifying explained, format for Asia, can India qualify?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS T20Is: David Warner withdraws from series, Aaron Hardie named replacement
    Team Sportstar
  3. China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag through to second round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Preview, analysis and key players
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. England can be proud of Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, says Kane
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification: AFC qualifying explained, format for Asia, can India qualify?
    Team Sportstar
  2. England can be proud of Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, says Kane
    Reuters
  3. Relieved Italy pledges to ‘repeat something fantastic’ at Euro 2024
    AFP
  4. Southgate expects England Euro charge despite draw with North Macedonia
    AFP
  5. US qualifies for Copa America despite 2-1 loss at Trinidad; Sergino Dest ejected for arguing
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification: AFC qualifying explained, format for Asia, can India qualify?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS T20Is: David Warner withdraws from series, Aaron Hardie named replacement
    Team Sportstar
  3. China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag through to second round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Preview, analysis and key players
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. England can be proud of Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, says Kane
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment