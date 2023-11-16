FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: AFC standings after India vs Kuwait, Pakistan bottom of Group G

India started its second round of the qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026, against Kuwait at the the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on Thursday.
India is drawn in Group A, with Kuwait, Afghanistan and Qatar. Following are the standings of AFC countries after the first round of matches:
Group A standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Qatar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|3
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Kuwait
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|-7
|0
Group B standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|North Korea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Syria
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Myanmar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
Group C standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|South Korea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|China
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Thailand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Singapore
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
Group D standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Oman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Malaysia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Kyrgyzstan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|0
|4
|Chinese Taipei
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Group E standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Iran
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Uzbekistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Turkmenistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|4
|Hong Kong
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
Group F standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Iraq
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Vietnam
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Philippines
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Indonesia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Group G standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Jordan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Tajikistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Group H standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|UAE
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Bahrain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Yemen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Nepal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
Group I standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|3
|2
|Lebanon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Palestine
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bangladesh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0
