FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: AFC standings after India vs Kuwait, Pakistan bottom of Group G

India is drawn in Group A, with Kuwait, Afghanistan and Qatar. Following are the standings of AFC countries after the first round of matches.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 22:58 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Sunil Chhetri in action against Kuwait in the second round of qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
India’s captain Sunil Chhetri in action against Kuwait in the second round of qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
India started its second round of the qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026, against Kuwait at the the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on Thursday.

India is drawn in Group A, with Kuwait, Afghanistan and Qatar. Following are the standings of AFC countries after the first round of matches:

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Qatar 1 1 0 0 8 1 7 3
2 India 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 3
3 Kuwait 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
4 Afghanistan 1 0 0 1 1 8 -7 0

FOLLOW INDIA VS KUWAIT MATCH LIVE

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Japan 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3
2 North Korea 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
3 Syria 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
4 Myanmar 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 South Korea 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3
2 China 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
3 Thailand 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
4 Singapore 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Oman 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
2 Malaysia 1 1 0 0 4 3 1 3
3 Kyrgyzstan 1 0 0 1 3 4 -1 0
4 Chinese Taipei 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Iran 1 1 0 0 4 0 4 3
2 Uzbekistan 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3
3 Turkmenistan 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0
4 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Iraq 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3
2 Vietnam 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3
3 Philippines 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0
4 Indonesia 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
2 Jordan 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
3 Tajikistan 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
4 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group H standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 UAE 1 1 0 0 4 0 4 3
2 Bahrain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Yemen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Nepal 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0

Group I standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Australia 1 1 0 0 7 0 7 3
2 Lebanon 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
3 Palestine 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
4 Bangladesh 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0

