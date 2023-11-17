MagazineBuy Print

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table: CONMEBOL standings after Brazil and Argentina losses

Lionel Messi’s Argentina suffered its first defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification when Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay handed it a 0-2 drubbing on Friday.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 15:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s Lionel Messi looks dejected after the loss to Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi looks dejected after the loss to Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup qualifier. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected after the loss to Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup qualifier. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Argentina suffered its first defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification when Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay handed it a 0-2 drubbing on Friday. On the same day, Brazil, too, lost its match against Colombia, its second loss in the qualifying campaign.

Following are the standings of CONMEBOL countries after this round of World Cup qualifiers:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Argentina 5 4 0 1 7 2 5 12
2 Uruguay 5 3 1 1 10 5 5 10
3 Colombia 5 2 3 0 5 3 2 9
4 Venezuela 5 2 2 1 5 2 3 8
5 Brazil 5 2 1 2 8 6 2 7
6 Ecuador 5 2 2 1 4 3 1 5
7 Paraguay 5 1 2 2 1 2 -1 5
8 Chile 5 1 2 2 3 6 -3 5
9 Bolivia 5 1 0 4 4 11 -7 3
10 Peru 5 0 1 4 0 7 -7 1

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, AFC points table

