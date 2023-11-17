FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table: CONMEBOL standings after Brazil and Argentina losses

Argentina suffered its first defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification when Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay handed it a 0-2 drubbing on Friday. On the same day, Brazil, too, lost its match against Colombia, its second loss in the qualifying campaign.
Following are the standings of CONMEBOL countries after this round of World Cup qualifiers:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|5
|4
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|12
|2
|Uruguay
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|5
|5
|10
|3
|Colombia
|5
|2
|3
|0
|5
|3
|2
|9
|4
|Venezuela
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|2
|3
|8
|5
|Brazil
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|6
|2
|7
|6
|Ecuador
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|1
|5
|7
|Paraguay
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|-1
|5
|8
|Chile
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|5
|9
|Bolivia
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|11
|-7
|3
|10
|Peru
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|7
|-7
|1
