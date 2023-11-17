MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Germany seeks stability in Nagelsmann’s home debut

Nagelsmann, 36, was named Germany’s coach in September after former boss Hansi Flick became the first manager in the country’s history to be sacked.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 10:58 IST , Berlin - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Julian Nagelsmann attends a training session.
Julian Nagelsmann attends a training session. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Julian Nagelsmann attends a training session. | Photo Credit: AFP

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann takes charge of his first match on home soil in Saturday’s friendly against Turkey in Berlin, promising improvements in defence seven months from hosting Euro 2024.

Nagelsmann, 36, was named Germany’s coach in September after former boss Hansi Flick became the first manager in the country’s history to be sacked.

Flick was let go with Germany administrators fearing humiliation in the home tournament, the coach having overseen a group stage exit at the Qatar World Cup and a run of five winless games.

Flick’s Germany conceded 13 goals in that five-game run, including four against Japan in what became the 58-year-old’s final match in charge.

Nagelsmann took over Germany ahead of the U.S. tour in October.

Germany beat the U.S. 3-1 and drew 2-2 with Mexico, showing Nagelsmann that the side still has defensive improvements to make.

- ‘Construction site’ -

When Germany won the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, the side conceded just four goals in seven matches, shutting out Portugal, USA, France and runner-up Argentina.

Speaking when announcing his squad on Friday, Nagelsmann called the team’s habit of leaking goals was “a construction site” saying “we want to build a stable defense.”

It is a sentiment well understood throughout Nagelsmann’s charges, with midfielder Leon Goretzka saying “it is still too easy to score goals against us.”

“Everyone is aware that defence is the key to success in tournaments. We haven’t been able to do it so well in the past few tournaments.”

Germany last kept a clean sheet at a major tournament in 2016 in a 3-0 win over Slovakia.

Known for his tactical flexibility, Nagelsmann wants to understand his options at the back, saying his side “need to become more variable defensively.”

Nagelsmann brought back 2014 World Cup winner Mats Hummels, who has had an impressive season at Borussia Dortmund, while regulars Antonio Ruediger, Niklas Suele and Jonathan Tah have also been selected.

- ‘Too many goals’ -

The defensive lynchpin of undefeated league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, Tah recognised Germany’s problem but said on Thursday everyone on the field needed to pitch in.

“We’re definitely conceding too many goals. That’s something that we need to fix tactically as a team.”

Tah has been in career-best form under manager Xabi Alonso as his Leverkusen side have won 16 and drawn one of their 17 matches in all competitions this season.

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross, 32, handed a national team debut as part of Flick’s last Germany squad, echoed Tah’s sentiments, saying on Thursday defensive stability should not only be left to the defenders.

“(In the midfield) you are on the ball and can give the team stability, security with the ball, against the ball.

“You can put the attackers in good positions, but also take care that there’s a good balance in both directions.”

While Flick’s gung-ho approach tended to leave his side open at the back, Nagelsmann has his side focusing on the minutiae of top defending.

“That’s what we’re working on here. Better processes, details” Tah told reporters on Thursday.

“We will try and implement that in the next two games.”

Tah, 27, said “it is important that you communicate a lot” when trying to defend.

“Narrow distances, a good connection to each other, in order to offer the opponent as few dangerous spaces as possible.”

Ilkay Gundogan, the first Germany captain with a Turkish background, will play the nation of his parents for the first time on Saturday.

Despite missing Germany-born captain Hakan Calhanoglu and winger Cengiz Under for Saturday’s match in Berlin, Turkey come into the game in top form.

Turkey have lost just one of their seven Euro 2024 qualifiers, scoring 13 goals in the process. The Crescent Stars sit top of their group, with their progress to the tournament guaranteed.

Saturday’s match in Berlin might be a friendly but the German capital’s huge Turkish population is likely to turn out in force in the hope of a big performance.

Related stories

Related Topics

Julian Nagelsmann /

Hansi Flick

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany seeks stability in Nagelsmann’s home debut
    AFP
  2. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Ronaldo scores as Portugal beats Liechtenstein 2-0
    Reuters
  3. F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Hamilton defends Vegas race after Verstappen outburst
    AFP
  4. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Southgate’s plans for England disrupted amid players injuries
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 17
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Germany seeks stability in Nagelsmann’s home debut
    AFP
  2. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Southgate’s plans for England disrupted amid players injuries
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Spain teenager Lamine Yamal scores in win over Cyprus
    AP
  4. Messi’s Argentina falls to Uruguay, loses first match since World Cup title
    AP
  5. Euro 2024 Qualifiers roundup: Hungary qualifies for Euro 2024 in match marred by violence; Slovakia qualifies with win
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany seeks stability in Nagelsmann’s home debut
    AFP
  2. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Ronaldo scores as Portugal beats Liechtenstein 2-0
    Reuters
  3. F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Hamilton defends Vegas race after Verstappen outburst
    AFP
  4. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Southgate’s plans for England disrupted amid players injuries
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 17
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment