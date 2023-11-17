Euro 2024 qualifiers: More injury woes for Netherlands; Italy calls late backup for feverish Vicario, injured Bastoni replaced

Injury-plagued Netherlands was forced into another squad change on Thursday after defender Jeremie Frimpong was injured at training and pulled out of its European 2024 qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar.

Jordan Teze has been called up as a replacement for the Bayer Leverkusen player, the Dutch football association said.

Lutsharel Geertruida was also injured during training on Thursday, but the Feyenoord defender will remain with the squad for the time being to see if he makes a quick recovery before the Dutch play Ireland on Saturday, where a win will ensure a place in next year’s finals in Germany.

Frimpong is the fourth player to pull out of the last two Euro 2024 qualifiers since coach Ronald Koeman named a 25-man selection last Friday. Nathan Ake, Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey preceded him. Toulouse striker Thijs Dallinga and Teze, who plays at PSV Eindhoven, have come in as replacements.

Before the squad was named, Koeman already had to do without defenders Sven Botman, Matthijs de Ligt, Micky van de Ven and Tyrell Malacia, plus star midfielder Frenkie de Jong and leading striker Memphis Depay.

After the match against the Irish on Saturday, the Dutch will complete their Group B campaign away against Gibraltar in a match being played in Faro, Portugal.

Marco Carnesecchi replaces Vicario in Italy squad

Defending champions Italy called up keeper Marco Carnesecchi as a precaution after Guglielmo Vicario experienced fever symptoms ahead of Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia, the federation said.

Vicario, who is yet to make his Italy debut, has kept four clean sheets in 12 Premier League games for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Roma defender Gianluca Mancini has also been enlisted to replace an injured Alessandro Bastoni, the federation added on Thursday.

Italy, who sit third in Group C with 10 points from six games, are looking to pip second-placed Ukraine, who they face on Monday, for a direct qualification.