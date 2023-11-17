MagazineBuy Print

Arsenal’s Arteta charged by FA over referee criticism

Arteta had branded the decision not to rule out Anthony Gordon’s goal in Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United on November 4 as an embarrassment and a disgrace.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 10:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for comments that were insulting towards match officials, English football’s governing body said on Thursday.

Arteta had branded the decision not to rule out Anthony Gordon’s goal in Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United on November 4 as an embarrassment and a disgrace, after the goal stood following a triple VAR assessment.

“Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following comments that he made in media interviews after Arsenal’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday 4 November,” the FA statement said.

“It’s alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute.”

Arteta now has until November 21 to provide a response to the charge.

Related Topics

Premier League /

Mikel Arteta

