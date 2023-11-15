Euro 2024 qualifiers: Portugal squad depleted for games against Liechtenstein and Iceland

Four players initially called up by coach Roberto Martinez will not be available for Portugal’s European qualifying games against Liechtenstein on Thursday and Iceland three days later.

Pepe, Rafael Leao and Nelson Semedo were out because of injuries, while Diogo Dalot was released because his wife is due to give birth.

Martinez called up Raphael Guerreiro to replace Semedo, and João Mário for Dalot. The Spanish tactician did not replace Leão and Pepe.

Portugal has won all of its eight qualifiers in Group J and has already secured a spot at the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Martinez’s squad includes forwards Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo.