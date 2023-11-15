MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Portugal squad depleted for games against Liechtenstein and Iceland

Cristiano Ronaldo’s team will not included Pepe, Rafael Leao, and Nelson Semedo because of injuries, while Diogo Dalot was released because his wife is due to give birth.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 17:39 IST , LISBON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) accompanied by his teammates during a training session.
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) accompanied by his teammates during a training session. | Photo Credit: AFP / Patricia De Melo Moreira
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) accompanied by his teammates during a training session. | Photo Credit: AFP / Patricia De Melo Moreira

Four players initially called up by coach Roberto Martinez will not be available for Portugal’s European qualifying games against Liechtenstein on Thursday and Iceland three days later.

Pepe, Rafael Leao and Nelson Semedo were out because of injuries, while Diogo Dalot was released because his wife is due to give birth.

Martinez called up Raphael Guerreiro to replace Semedo, and João Mário for Dalot. The Spanish tactician did not replace Leão and Pepe.

ALSO READ: Euro 2024: Colourful ball to reflect energy of tournament, say organisers 

Portugal has won all of its eight qualifiers in Group J and has already secured a spot at the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Martinez’s squad includes forwards Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo.

