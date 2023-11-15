MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Colourful ball to reflect energy of tournament, say organisers 

Organisers said the design, featuring black wing shapes with colourful edges, curves and dots, was a reflection of the tournament’s energy.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 16:52 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The UEFA Euro 2024 ball is named ‘Fussballliebe’ (Love of Football).
The UEFA Euro 2024 ball is named ‘Fussballliebe’ (Love of Football). | Photo Credit: AP / Markus Schreiber
infoIcon

The UEFA Euro 2024 ball is named ‘Fussballliebe’ (Love of Football). | Photo Credit: AP / Markus Schreiber

Organisers of Euro 2024 on Wednesday unveiled the official ball for the continental tournament next year, with its colourful pattern designed to reflect the energy of the event and with built-in technology to assist in VAR decisions.

Tournament director Philipp Lahm, along with others including Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, led the reveal of the Adidas-made “Fussballliebe” (love of football) on the Maifeld, next to Berlin’s Olympic stadium, where the final will be played on July 14.

The tournament will start on June 14 and will be held across 10 cities in Germany.

Organisers said the design, featuring black wing shapes with colourful edges, curves and dots, was a reflection of the tournament’s energy.

ALSO READ: Jorge De la Vega to take over as Chief Executive Officer of La Liga

Germany is hosting its first major international football tournament since the 2006 World Cup, which at the time had triggered an unprecedented wave of enthusiasm with large fan zones across the country and the event dubbed the “summer fairytale”.

Illustrations of each of the stadiums appear on the ball alongside the name of each host city.

The ball also features some built-in technology to track all elements of its movement and help with VAR decisions.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Germany /

Adidas /

Philipp Lahm /

Manuel Neuer /

VAR

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in an ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Colourful ball to reflect energy of tournament, say organisers 
    Reuters
  3. IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: IND 275/1 (38); Kohli nears century after breaking Tendulkar’s record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma becomes first batter to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history during IND vs NZ semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia coach Arnold warns Bayern teen of ‘tough pathway’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Colourful ball to reflect energy of tournament, say organisers 
    Reuters
  2. Australia coach Arnold warns Bayern teen of ‘tough pathway’
    AFP
  3. Wenger to inaugurate AIFF-FIFA academy in Bhubaneswar
    PTI
  4. Manchester City report records profits to match best season on pitch
    Reuters
  5. PGMOL chief Webb stands by VAR decision on Gordon goal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in an ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Colourful ball to reflect energy of tournament, say organisers 
    Reuters
  3. IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: IND 275/1 (38); Kohli nears century after breaking Tendulkar’s record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma becomes first batter to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history during IND vs NZ semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia coach Arnold warns Bayern teen of ‘tough pathway’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment