MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester City report records profits to match best season on pitch

The club, earned revenues of 712.8 million pounds according to Manchester City FC Ltd.’s annual report, an increase of 99.8 million (16.3%) over the previous season, along with a record net profit of 80.4 million pounds.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 10:50 IST , MANCHESTER - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City lifts the trophy after winning the Premier League.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City lifts the trophy after winning the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester City lifts the trophy after winning the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

After capturing their first treble last season, Manchester City reported on Wednesday that the success was matched off the pitch with record profits, their highest ever revenue, and recognition as the most valuable football brand in the world.

The club, which has been majority owned by Sheikh Mansour since August of 2008, earned revenues of 712.8 million pounds ($889.4 million) to June 2023 according to Manchester City FC Ltd.’s annual report, an increase of 99.8 million (16.3%) over the previous season, along with a record net profit of 80.4 million pounds.

“The 2022-23 season saw Manchester City scale new heights and set new benchmarks,” City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, said in a statement. “In short, last season saw Manchester City achieve the greatest football and commercial year of its storied history.”

READ | PGMOL chief Webb stands by VAR decision on Gordon goal

City experienced growth over the previous year across all revenue streams of commercial, matchday and broadcasting.

Commercial revenues accounted for 341.4 million pounds, followed by broadcast at 299.4 million and then matchday at 71.9 million, for a profit of 80.4 million, nearly doubling the previous year’s record profit of 41.7 million pounds.

Matchday revenue saw an increase of 17.4 million pounds (32%) with a 99% occupancy rate at the Etihad Stadium and four more home games played across all competitions, although the average attendance of 53,249 fans over 19 Premier League games was just shy of their record of 54,130 set in 2018-19.

Broadcasting revenues climbed by 50.4 million pounds over the previous year (20.2%), primarily due to the club reaching and winning the Champions League and FA Cup finals.

Profits also benefited from significant player trading with 121.7 million pounds generated from transfers, up a significant 79.8% over the previous 12 months.

City earned top spot on the Brand Finance Football 50 list with a brand value of 1.51 billion pounds, passing LaLiga side Real Madrid (1.46 billion). Manchester United were fourth at 1.36 billion.

It marked the first time an English club had earned the number one spot since 2018 with the report citing City’s decade of dominance on the pitch and the highest revenue of any of the clubs in the report as key reasons for their rise in the rankings.

City also topped the Deloitte Football Money League for the second consecutive year with the biggest revenues of any European football club, ahead of runners-up Real Madrid.

In early 2023, City was charged by the Premier League with more than 100 breaches of rules that required the club to provide “more financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position,” the league said in a February 6 statement.

Wednesday’s financial report addressed the charges, saying: “In February 2023, in response to the charges, the Club issued a public statement that it welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.”

On the pitch, manager Pep Guardiola guided City to a third successive Premier League title, an enthralling 2-1 FA Cup final victory over rivals Manchester United, and a first ever Champions League title.

The women’s team finished fourth in the Women’s Super League (WSL), but saw average attendance climb to 3,555, up 84% over the 2021-22 season.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Sheikh Mansour /

Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City report records profits to match best season on pitch
    Reuters
  2. IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023 Semifinal LIVE Score: India eyes 2019 revenge; Toss at 1:30 PM, prediction XI, when, where to watch match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. PGMOL chief Webb stands by VAR decision on Gordon goal
    Reuters
  4. Warner to skip Australia central contract, targets 2024 T20 World Cup to continue white-ball career
    Reuters
  5. IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli stats in ICC ODI World Cup semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Manchester City report records profits to match best season on pitch
    Reuters
  2. PGMOL chief Webb stands by VAR decision on Gordon goal
    Reuters
  3. Nightmare for Samba Boys? Brazil stares at shock chance of missing out on FIFA World Cup 2026
    Karthik Mudaliar
  4. Emma Hayes: You can’t turn the USWNT down
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former Chelsea manager Emma Hayes appointed USWNT coach
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City report records profits to match best season on pitch
    Reuters
  2. IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023 Semifinal LIVE Score: India eyes 2019 revenge; Toss at 1:30 PM, prediction XI, when, where to watch match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. PGMOL chief Webb stands by VAR decision on Gordon goal
    Reuters
  4. Warner to skip Australia central contract, targets 2024 T20 World Cup to continue white-ball career
    Reuters
  5. IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli stats in ICC ODI World Cup semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment