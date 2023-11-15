Jorge De la Vega to take over as Chief Executive Officer of La Liga

Jorge De la Vega will take over the position of La Liga’s Chief Executive Officer from Oscar Mayo Pardo, who will leave the organisation in January 2024.

Mayo, who held the position of CEO since 2021, made his decision to take up new professional challenges after seven years working for La Liga.

La Liga President Javier Tebas said, “Óscar has performed excellently in every position he’s held at LALIGA and his work has contributed substantially to the major milestones achieved in recent years”.

De la Vega, who was previously the deputy CEO, joined La Liga three years ago and has also served as Commercial and Marketing Director.

In addition to his experience with La Liga, he spent more than 12 years in various management positions within the marketing department at Real Madrid C.F.

La Liga appointed Juan Vicente Marín as deputy CEO. Marín, with over six years of experience at LALIGA, and until now held the position of CEO of La Liga Entertainment.