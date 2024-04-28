MagazineBuy Print

Serie A champion Inter Milan eases to win over 2-0 against 10-man Torino in party atmosphere

The Torino players gave Inter a guard of honour as they walked on to the pitch and Inter coach Simone Inzaghi answered the crowd’s call for him to celebrate with them.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 21:25 IST , MILAN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu, centre, celebrates after scoring a brace against Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan.
Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu, centre, celebrates after scoring a brace against Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, centre, celebrates after scoring a brace against Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan. | Photo Credit: AP

Hakan Calhanoglu scored twice to give newly-crowned Serie A champion Inter Milan a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Torino on Sunday, extending its unbeaten league run to 28 games.

It was a party atmosphere at the San Siro with confetti and fireworks before kickoff as the Inter fans continued to celebrate the Scudetto title it secured on Monday with a 2-1 derby win over AC Milan,

Inter has 89 points, 19 clear of Milan with four games remaining.

The Torino players gave Inter a guard of honour as they walked on to the pitch and Inter coach Simone Inzaghi answered the crowd’s call for him to celebrate with them.

In the first Serie A game to be officiated by an all-female refereeing team, four minutes after half-time Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi sent off Torino’s Adrien Tameze for a foul on Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Inter made the breakthrough seven minutes later when Mkhitaryan passed to Calhanoglu in the area, who drove a shot into the bottom corner.

Calhanoglu converted a penalty four minutes later after a foul on Marcus Thuram and the party will continue into the evening as the Inter players parade through the streets of Milan on open top buses.

Torino remained 10th in the standings on 46 points.

