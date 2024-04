KKR vs DC Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip - Kolkata Knight Riders or Delhi Capitals?

Kolkata Knight Riders will host the resurgent Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday in a bid to bounce back from its agonizing defeat against Punjab Kings.

Eden Gardens Stadium - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 2

Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 3

KKR - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 0

Result after losing toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 3

DC - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 3

Result after losing toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 2