Latest issue of Sportstar

IPL 2024: Conceding 40 runs in four overs is the new normal, says Siraj

Mohammed Siraj quipped “Good luck to the bowlers” after yet another 200 plus score was chased down in the IPL 2024 during the RCB vs GT match in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 17:51 IST , AHMEDABAD - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Mohammed Siraj indeed seemed to be speaking on behalf of the IPL bowlers’ union.
Mohammed Siraj indeed seemed to be speaking on behalf of the IPL bowlers' union. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Mohammed Siraj indeed seemed to be speaking on behalf of the IPL bowlers’ union. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu

“Good luck to the bowlers.”

Thus, signed off Mohammed Siraj his press conference on Sunday, shortly after yet another 200 plus score was chased down in the IPL. 

This time, his team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), was at the right end of the run riot, against Gujarat Titans (GT), but his heart went out to the bowlers.

Siraj’s figures read one for 34. Particularly economic in these nightmarish times for bowlers, you could say.

“Earlier conceding 40 runs in four overs used to be considered expensive, now it’s the new normal,” the India seamer said. “There is no help for the bowlers. The grounds are small, and the wickets are flat. There’s no swing. The bowlers can just bowl and get hit.”

He indeed seemed to be speaking on behalf of the IPL bowlers’ union. “Now in every second you see scores of 250-260,” he said. “It used to be rare earlier. And as a bowler you also need luck in T20 cricket.”

B. Sai Sudharsan, who continued his excellent run for Gujarat Titans with a 49-ball 84 not out, said Will Jacks took the game away from his team. “Now winning every game is the only possibility for us,” he said. “There were many positives from this game as well.”

