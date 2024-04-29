ISL Semifinal Video Highlights: Sahal late goal helps Mohun Bagan beat Odisha to reach final

Sahal Abdul Samad became a hero for 62000-strong home supporters at Salt Lake Stadium as he came off the bench to net the winner in stoppage time for Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The League Shield winner realized the possibility of winning a tournament double as it reached the final of Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24, beating Odisha 2-0 in the second leg of the semifinal, turning the two-match aggregate score in its favour (3-2).

