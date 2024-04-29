MagazineBuy Print

ISL Semifinal Video Highlights: Sahal late goal helps Mohun Bagan beat Odisha to reach final

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a 2-0 victory against Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday to win the second leg of its semifinal fixture and became the first finalist of this edition’s ISL.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 17:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
| Video Credit: ISL
