ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG rides on Sahal’s winner to enter final, beats Odisha 3-2 on aggregate

Sahal Abdul Samad’s stoppage time goal helped Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Odisha FC 3-2 on aggregate, as it made it to consecutive finals, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 21:37 IST , Kolkata - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jason Steven Cummings of Mohun Bagan Super Giants celebrates winning the semifinal against Odisha FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Jason Steven Cummings of Mohun Bagan Super Giants celebrates winning the semifinal against Odisha FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
Jason Steven Cummings of Mohun Bagan Super Giants celebrates winning the semifinal against Odisha FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

