ISL 2023-24 final venue confirmed as Mohun Bagan SG beats Odisha in semifinal

The Salt Lake Stadium will be the venue for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final after Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Odisha 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals here on Sunday.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 21:44 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant supporters cheer for their team at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant supporters cheer for their team at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan Super Giant supporters cheer for their team at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Salt Lake Stadium, also called the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, will host the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final on May 4 after Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Odisha 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals here on Sunday.

Coming into the second leg of the semifinal, trailing 1-2, Mohun Bagan rode on goals by Jason Cummings and Sahal Abdul Samad to complete a comeback.

Earlier this week, the league had announced that the final will be played at the home ground of the higher-ranked team, with Kolkata (Mohun Bagan Super Giant), Mumbai (Mumbai City FC) and Goa (FC Goa) in the reckoning.

RELATED: Mohun Bagan SG rides on Sahal's winner to enter final, beats Odisha 3-2 on aggregate

However, with Mohun Bagan winning the semifinal, the venue was locked as the Mariners had also topped the league phase, winning the League Winners Shield in the process.

The Salt Lake Stadium has been a lucky venue for the Mariners this season as they have won the Shield and the Durand Cup at the same venue.

In its final league-phase match, against Mumbai City FC, the stadium saw a near-full capacity crowd of over 61000 fans. Mohun Bagan went on to win that match 2-1, with goals from Liston Colaco and Cummings.

