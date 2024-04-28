ISL 2023-24 final venue confirmed as Mohun Bagan SG beats Odisha in semifinal

The Salt Lake Stadium, also called the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, will host the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final on May 4 after Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Odisha 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals here on Sunday.

Coming into the second leg of the semifinal, trailing 1-2, Mohun Bagan rode on goals by Jason Cummings and Sahal Abdul Samad to complete a comeback.

Earlier this week, the league had announced that the final will be played at the home ground of the higher-ranked team, with Kolkata (Mohun Bagan Super Giant), Mumbai (Mumbai City FC) and Goa (FC Goa) in the reckoning.

However, with Mohun Bagan winning the semifinal, the venue was locked as the Mariners had also topped the league phase, winning the League Winners Shield in the process.

The Salt Lake Stadium has been a lucky venue for the Mariners this season as they have won the Shield and the Durand Cup at the same venue.

In its final league-phase match, against Mumbai City FC, the stadium saw a near-full capacity crowd of over 61000 fans. Mohun Bagan went on to win that match 2-1, with goals from Liston Colaco and Cummings.