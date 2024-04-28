GT vs RCB, IPL 2024: Destructive Jacks, ever-consistent Kohli script Bengaluru’s thumping nine-wicket win against Gujarat

The Indian Batting League – also known as the Indian Premier League (IPL) – continues to make the bowlers question their wisdom of opting for their profession.

Another score of 200 or more was chased down with ridiculous ease on Sunday. Put in to bat, Gujarat Titans had made 200 for three, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed past that total with four overs to spare to post its third win, and the second in as many games.

That man who has mastered the art of chasing was there till the end. And Virat Kohli played brilliantly, but he was overshadowed at the Narendra Modi Stadium by Will Jacks.

The Indian superstar didn’t mind that at all: he didn’t hide his emotion when he watched Jacks completing his stunning hundred with a six, the only way to reach the landmark, as just one was required at that time.

Kohli (70 not out, 44b, 6x4, 3x6) and Jacks (100 not out, 41b, 5x4, 10x6) put on 166 for their unfinished second wicket. That was after Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis raced to 40 within four overs.

Jacks may have taken some time to get going; he was on 16 off as many balls after 10 overs. His partner had by that time reached another fifty, this time off 32 balls. The Englishman soon tore into the GT attack.

After hitting Mohit Sharma for a six and four in the 11th over, he targeted the seamer again when he came back for his second over. He clobbered him for 29 runs in the 15th over.

In the next over, Kohli took a single off Rashid Khan’s first ball to let Jacks finish the job. That over also produced 29, with the last ball being dispatched over deep midwicket.

Earlier, it took an 86-run stand from the two Tamil Nadu batters B. Sai Sudharsan (84 not out, 49b, 8x4, 4x6) and M. Shahrukh Khan (58, 30b, 3x4, 5x6) to recover from an ominous looking score of 45 for two in 6.4 overs. The ploy to send Shahrukh to No. 4 worked, but his big hits were to be upstaged by Jacks.